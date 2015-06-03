Troost-Ekong Returns, Shehu Starts, Agu Benched In Bursaspor Win

By Adeboye Amosu:

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong returned to action for Bursaspor who defeated Konyaspor 2-1 in a Turkish Super Lig clash at the Bursa Buyuksehir Belediye Stadium on Monday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The centre-back who was benched in Bursaspor’s last two league games against Goztepe and Kardemir Karabukspor took the place of Estrugal Esroy five minutes from time.

It was Troost-Ekong’s 26th league appearance of the season for the club and he has scored twice.

Super Eagles midfielder Mikel Agu however sat out the game. He was also on the bench for the entire 90 minutes in the club’s previous league game against Kardemir Karabukspor.

Agu has made 22 league appearances for the club with two goals to his name.

However, Nigeria right-back Shehu Abdullahi was involved from start to finish in the game, his 13th appearance of the campaign.

Moussa Sow and Ertugal Esroy were on target for Bursaspor, while Adis Jahovic scored the visitors’ only goal.

