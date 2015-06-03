Rivers United’s Sochima Wins NPFL VAT Wonder Goal Award

Latest News

Latest News

Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00
Latest News

Premier League! Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger Reveals When He Will Make Decision On Future

30/04/2018 15:39:00
Latest News

[Goals Highlight] Kane Scores As Tottenham Beat Stubborn Watford 2 – 0 In The EPL (Watch)

30/04/2018 17:17:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Drivers decide who goes first in rush hour traffic with a game of rock-paper-scissors

0out of 5

Trump delays steel tariff hike against EU and other allies for 30 days, easing fears of a trade war

0out of 5

Construction workers gaze over NYC as they work on what will be the city's tallest observation deck 

0out of 5

Quentin Tarantino claims The Weinstein Co. owes him millions of dollars in royalties for four movies

0out of 5

Kim Kardashian unfollows Tristan Thompson and says Khloe is still 'figuring out her next steps'

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

2out of 5
Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

0out of 5
Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

0out of 5
Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

0out of 5
Miloud Chaabi

Miloud Chaabi

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Football

Rivers United’s Sochima Wins NPFL VAT Wonder Goal Award

by 30/04/2018 14:27:00 0 comments 1 Views

By Adeboye Amosu:

Rivers United’s Sochima Elum has won the Nigeria Professional Football League VAT Wonder Goal Award for matchday 17, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Elum is the second Rivers United player to have picked the award this season following in the footsteps of his teammate Emeka Ogbugh who won the match day 15 honour.

Elim hit the back of the net within 10 seconds of Rivers United’s 1-0 win against Nasarawa United at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.

Sandwiched between two markers, Elum confidently flicked the ball up in between the two and then hit a volley that sailed to the roof of the goal post, leaving the goalkeeper hapless.

The duo of Abubakar Umar who plays for Wikki Tourists and and El-Kanemi Warriors’ Anthony Yeful were also shortlisted for the award.

A total of 226 fans voted on the NPFL website and Twitter handle and Elum led comfortably on both.

The Rivers United forward polled 50 out of 55 website votes and of the total of 171 fans that polled on Twitter, 74 went to him.

Abubakar Umar of Wikki Tourists came second with five votes from the website polls and won an impressive 63 of those who cast votes on twitter.

Yelful of El-Kanemi secured no votes on the website, while 34 fans preferred his goal on the Twitter poll.

Elum will be presented the ceremonial award plaque during the Rivers United versus Abia Warriors Match Day 20 fixture at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium.

The prize money of N150,000 will be shared equally between the player and a charity he will nominate.

Sunshine Stars’ Sikiru Alimi won the award for match day 16.

The VAT Wonder Goal was introduced in the NPFL by the League Management Company (LMC) and is supported by the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) to strengthen club and community engagement and also create awareness for tax payment within the football community.

Watch The Premier League Live!! with EXPRESSVPN the #1 Trusted Name in VPN

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

NPFL: Alimi Thrilled To Make Akwa United Debut Vs Enyimba, Eager For Bigger Feats

Huddersfield Plot Balogun Summer Swoop

Zidane: My Madrid Future Doesn’t Depend On Winning 2018 Champions League

NFF To Get $2m Advance FIFA Payment For Super Eagles’ World Cup Preparations

Rivers United’s Sochima Wins NPFL VAT Wonder Goal Award

Walelegn, Tuei Lead World Class Elite Class To Okpekpe Race

Okagbare Chases First Diamond League Win In Doha

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More