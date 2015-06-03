Rivers United’s Sochima Wins NPFL VAT Wonder Goal Award

By Adeboye Amosu:

Rivers United’s Sochima Elum has won the Nigeria Professional Football League VAT Wonder Goal Award for matchday 17, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Elum is the second Rivers United player to have picked the award this season following in the footsteps of his teammate Emeka Ogbugh who won the match day 15 honour.

Elim hit the back of the net within 10 seconds of Rivers United’s 1-0 win against Nasarawa United at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.

Sandwiched between two markers, Elum confidently flicked the ball up in between the two and then hit a volley that sailed to the roof of the goal post, leaving the goalkeeper hapless.

The duo of Abubakar Umar who plays for Wikki Tourists and and El-Kanemi Warriors’ Anthony Yeful were also shortlisted for the award.

A total of 226 fans voted on the NPFL website and Twitter handle and Elum led comfortably on both.

The Rivers United forward polled 50 out of 55 website votes and of the total of 171 fans that polled on Twitter, 74 went to him.

Abubakar Umar of Wikki Tourists came second with five votes from the website polls and won an impressive 63 of those who cast votes on twitter.

Yelful of El-Kanemi secured no votes on the website, while 34 fans preferred his goal on the Twitter poll.

Elum will be presented the ceremonial award plaque during the Rivers United versus Abia Warriors Match Day 20 fixture at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium.

The prize money of N150,000 will be shared equally between the player and a charity he will nominate.

Sunshine Stars’ Sikiru Alimi won the award for match day 16.

The VAT Wonder Goal was introduced in the NPFL by the League Management Company (LMC) and is supported by the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) to strengthen club and community engagement and also create awareness for tax payment within the football community.

