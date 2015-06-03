Huddersfield Plot Balogun Summer Swoop

English Premier League side, Huddersfield Town are keen on signing Nigeria defender Leon Balogun in the summer.

Balogun, 29, is in the final months of his contract with German side FSV Mainz and will be free to join another club once his contract expires in the summer.

According to a report on British online news outlet, thesun.co.uk, the centre-back could be the first player to join the Terriers at the end of the season following talks between both parties.

The defender who is currently injured has featured in 14 Bundesliga Games for Mainz this season.

He joined Mainz on a free in 2015 following the expiration of his contract with another German club Darmstadt 98.

On the international scene, Balogun who was born to a Nigerian father and German mother, has made 16 appearances for the Super Eagles.

He is expected to play a key role for the three-time African champions at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

