NPFL: Alimi Thrilled To Make Akwa United Debut Vs Enyimba, Eager For Bigger Feats

By Johnny Edward:

Akwa United defender, Jamiu Alimi is pleased with his debut performance in Sunday’s goalless draw with Enyimba of Aba in Calabar, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The fringe home-based Super Eagles defender played the entire duration of the encounter and admits the seven time NPFL champions were lucky to avoid defeat after Fatau Dauda’s sending off.

Dauda was sent off five minutes before the break after an altercation with Ifeanyi Eze.

“It was a good game and a great performance, but I think we were unlucky not to have won with Enyimba playing with a man down,” Alimi told CSN.

“The game was a close one but we never gave up.”

“We will build on this result and hopefully, win our outstanding games to compete for the title this season.”

Akwa United are currently sixth in the NPFL table with 27 points from 16 games played so far.

The Promise Keepers will host reigning NPFL Champions, Plateau United in one of their three resheduled games on Wednesday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium Uyo.

