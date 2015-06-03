Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Skeletal remains of three women found in same area in D.C.

Members of the immigrant caravan CHEER as they start filing into the US to apply for asylum

Women like to watch other women being attacked, says Germaine Greer

Construction worker who fell 80 feet from a skyscraper is miraculously caught by a SAFETY NET

Shocking moment husband attacks his wife with a screwdriver as she sat waiting in barber shop

Yasseen Mansour

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Michiel Le Roux

Raymond Ackerman

Oba Otudeko

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Dag Heward-Mills

Bishop David Oyedepo

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Temitope Joshua

Football

James Milner jokes: 'Nice of us to carry Mo Salah for a change' in hilarious tweet

by 01/05/2018 04:10:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Mohamed Salah was pictured with his PFA Team of the Year award on Monday
  • His Liverpool team-mates carried the Egyptian for the training ground photo
  • James Milner tweeted that it was good of them to carry Salah for a change  
  • Salah has escaped retrospective action for his clash with Bruno Martins Indi 

By Press Association

Published: 20:21 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 04:10 EDT, 1 May 2018

James Milner joked that it was good of Liverpool to carry Mohamed Salah for a change, as the Egyptian celebrated being named in the PFA Team of the Year. 

Salah won PFA Players' Player of the Year and was also named in the team of the season after a remarkable first campaign on Merseyside since joining from Roma in the summer for £39million.  

And his Liverpool team-mates chose to celebrate his latest gong with a light-hearted photo of them lifting Salah off the ground at their Melwood training complex.

James Milner tweeted this photo of Liverpool carrying Mohamed Salah with the caption
Salah, pictured with Simon Barker of the PFA after being names in the team of the year
Milner tweeted the photo with the caption: 'Nice for us to carry for a change - congrats on making the PFA Team of the Year.'

Salah has scored 31 of Liverpool's 80 Premier League goals this campaign but failed to find the target in last weekend's goalless draw with Stoke.  

Liverpool were boosted by the news that Salah will not face disciplinary action for his clash with Stoke defender Bruno Martins Indi during the draw. 

The forward flicked an arm out at the Potters defender off the ball but the incident was not seen by referee Andre Marriner.

Salah will not face disciplinary action for flicking an arm at Stoke defender Bruno Martins Indi
A three-man panel of ex-referees reviewed the incident and decided it did not qualify as an act of violent conduct.

Salah, the Premier League's top scorer this term, could have been looking at a three-match ban from the Football Association had they decided differently.

He is now available to face former club Chelsea on Sunday and Brighton in Liverpool's final Premier League fixture of the season on May 13.

Liverpool sit six points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea, who have a game in hand, and Salah will hope to secure a victory for the Reds which will guarantee their place in the Champions League group stages next season. 

