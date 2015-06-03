Latest News

Football

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hails Roberto Firmino after new contract

Jurgen Klopp has hailed Roberto Firmino's decision to extend his Liverpool career and believes it highlights a significant development in the club's progression.

The Brazil international signed a deal on Sunday that will keep him at Anfield until the summer of 2023 and the terms, which are in the region of £150,000 per week, reflect his position as one of Liverpool's most influential players.

Firmino, who has scored 27 goals so far this season, would have had two years remaining on the contract he initially signed after his arrival from Hoffenheim in June 2015 and such a position would have put all Europe's major clubs on alert.

But Firmino had shown no willingness to uproot his young family and Klopp believes his willingness to commit to Liverpool reflects their progressive reputation; he also feels it will be the catalyst for other players to follow his lead.

'It's unbelievably important news for us - really cool,' said Klopp. 'I heard what he said about it being an easy decision for him and I can really imagine that it was. He knows and appreciates absolutely this club. The other boys really respect him for all the work he's doing.

'This constant discussion about whether he's under-valued or whatever in public, this never happened for one second either in the club or in the team. He feels completely comfortable and is planning for the long-term here.

'That's becoming rare because if you are not Barcelona or not Real Madrid then there's usually another club somewhere you can go to. It's really good news for us. He's absolutely a big factor in our future. This is one very important step, absolutely.

'But even Roberto cannot play alone. We need to carry on in this way. In the moment, every player knows about our plans. He's the first (to commit) but for sure he won't be the last. 

'I am happy to have Roberto around - he's just a good boy in the dressing room. It's perfect news.'

Firmino's development under Klopp has been striking. When he first joined Liverpool, there was uncertainty as to whether he was someone who played behind a main striker; he also played wide on the left in some of his first games for Brendan Rodgers.

Since Klopp arrived, though, Firmino has progressed into a central striker and it is the relentless nature of his play - he covered 11.7kms (7.3miles) in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Stoke - that has not just made him a favourite with supporters but marked him out as being a different forward.

Firmino once told Sportsmail, in an interview in September 2016, that his style was 'hyperactive' and Klopp has admitted there have been occasions when he has had to tell the 26-year-old to take a break. His enthusiasm, though, is something his manager views as being contagious.

'He's a footballer, from his head to his toes,' he said. 'He enjoys playing and he's not bothered about hard work which is another important thing. As Millie (James Milner) didn't play the last game from the start, Roberto had the highest distance covered. For an offensive player that is pretty rare.

'I often think that because he doesn't give himself a rest I have to do it from time to time. That's all good and how football should be. 

'You play it because you have the opportunity to make your mates better and they help you to become the best player you can be. It's as simple as that.'

 

