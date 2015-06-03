Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Skeletal remains of three women found in same area in D.C.

Members of the immigrant caravan CHEER as they start filing into the US to apply for asylum

Women like to watch other women being attacked, says Germaine Greer

Construction worker who fell 80 feet from a skyscraper is miraculously caught by a SAFETY NET

Shocking moment husband attacks his wife with a screwdriver as she sat waiting in barber shop

Yasseen Mansour

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Michiel Le Roux

Raymond Ackerman

Oba Otudeko

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Dag Heward-Mills

Bishop David Oyedepo

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Temitope Joshua

Football

Arsenal make improved contract offer to Jack Wilshere

by 01/05/2018 03:32:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Jack Wilshere's current contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the season
  • Gunners wanted him to take a basic pay cut with deal worth £80,000-a-week
  • However, the club have now returned with new offer worth over £100,000
  • Wilshere is keen to stay at the Emirates despite interest from a number of clubs 

By Joe Strange for MailOnline

Published: 03:27 EDT, 1 May 2018 | Updated: 03:32 EDT, 1 May 2018

Arsenal have offered Jack Wilshere more than £100,000 a week in a late bid to keep him at the Emirates next season.

The midfielder's current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, but The Daily Mirror claim that Wilshere has now received an offer of improved terms.

Sportsmail revealed earlier this year that the Gunners wanted the 26-year-old to take a pay cut after offering him £80,000 a week plus bonuses.

Arsenal star Jack Wilshere has been offered an improved contract, according to a new report
The midfielder, pictured during training last week, is set to become a free agent this summer
But with Everton and Wolves both willing to offer Wilshere in excess of that amount, Arsenal have moved to try and tie down the England man.

The former Bournemouth loanee currently earns over £125,000-a-week in total, with the Gunners' latest offer around the same amount.

Wilshere is keen to remain at the club he joined as a kid in 2001, even though his mentor, Arsene Wenger, will be leaving at the end of the season.

Wilshere is keen to stay at the Emirates despite the pending departure of boss Arsene Wenger
The 26-year-old has attracted interest from clubs including Everton, Wolves and Juventus
Italian giants Juventus and AC Milan are also said to be monitoring his situation, with Wilshere becoming a free agent on July 1 if he doesn't pen a new deal.  

Arsenal are keen to keep the midfielder after watching him become a key member of Wenger's side over the course of the campaign.

He is expected to start in Thursday's Europa League semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid after being rested for last weekend's defeat at Manchester United.  

