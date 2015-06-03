Trump Hints The USA Expect Nigeria, Others’ Votes For Joint 2026 World Cup Hosting

President of the United States, Donald Trump, has hinted that the USA will be watching Nigeria and other countries “very closely” as he called for support around the world to back a joint bid from the United. States, Canada and Mexico to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Trump, earlier last week seemed to have threatened Morocco and countries that will not support the joint bid with tweet on his official Twitter handle. He appeared to have reaffirmed that stance as he met with Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari at the White House on Monday .

Morocco have made a bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the bid has been backed by several countries from the Gulf region, in Africa and some parts of Europe and this has threatened the chances of a joint bid from the USA, Canada and Mexico.

“I hope all African countries and countries throughout the world, that we also will be supporting you and that they will likewise support us in our bid, along with Canada and Mexico, for the 2026 World Cup,” Trump said at the White House while holding a joint press conference with President Muhammadu Buhari after their bilateral meeting.

“We will be watching very closely, and any help they can give us in that bid, we would appreciate.”

Trump, also revealed he would consider visiting Nigeria someday.

“I would very much like to visit Nigeria. It is an amazing country and in certain ways, I hear from the standpoint of the beauty of a country, there is no country more beautiful.”

USA, who failed to qualify for Russia 2018, last hosted the World Cup in 1994.

Voting to award the 2026 World Cup will hold on June 13 in Moscow at world football governing body, FIFA’s annual congress.

Meanwhile, FIFA, has also agreed to publish the choice of each voting member for transparency.

