Abdullahi Thrilled To Feature In Bursaspor Win Vs Eto’o’s Konyaspor

By Adeboye Amosu: Super Eagles defender, Shehu Abdullahi, is thrilled to see his Turkish club Bursaspor win for the second consecutive game following Monday’s 2-1 victory against Konyaspor in a Super Lig clash and the opportunity to face Cameroonian legend, Samuel Eto’o, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Bursaspor had ended a run of three successive defeats in the league with a 4-1 thumping of Kardemir Karabukspor last week.

Eto’o started the game for Konyaspor, and was later substituted by Adis Jahovic in the 46th minute.

Moussa Sow and Ertugal Esroy were on target for Bursaspor in the game, while Adis Jahovic scored the visitors’ only goal from a penalty kick.

“Fantastic win tonight! Great 3 points! Always great to grace the pitch with football legends! Thank you @setoo9,” Abdullahi tweeted after the game.

The right-back who joined Bursaspor in January from Cypriot club Anorthosis Famagusta has featured in 16 league games for the club this season.

His international teammate, William Troost-Ekong came in as an 85th minute substitute in the game.

The other Nigerian at the club, Mikel Agu was on the bench for the entire 90 minutes.

Watch The Premier League Live!! with EXPRESSVPN the #1 Trusted Name in VPN