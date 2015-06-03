Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Russia uses armed ROBOT during gun battle that left 11 jihadists dead

Elderly man is dragged away and attacked by a lion in front of screaming onlookers at wildlife park

Child baseball player performs slow motion run to plate

British Airways A380 flies from Heathrow to San Francisco in 4 minutes

Meghan Markle is a harsh food critic in children's culinary show

Naguib Sawiris

Markus Jooste

Miloud Chaabi

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Mohamed Mansour

Dag Heward-Mills

Chris Oyakhilome

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Chris Okotie

Agyin Asare

Football

Man United star Jesse Lingard gives a fan his boots at training while David De Gea arrives in a van

by 01/05/2018 08:16:00
  • Jesse Lingard asked security to get his boots out of his car for the supporter
  • Goalkeeper David De Gea, meanwhile, drove into training in a white van 
  • United have their end of season awards dinner on Tuesday evening 

By Jack Bezants for MailOnline

Published: 08:03 EDT, 1 May 2018 | Updated: 08:16 EDT, 1 May 2018

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard went the extra mile to treat an ardent fan as he arrived for training on Tuesday.

The England international signalled for a nearby security guard to grab a pair of red Adidas Nemeziz 17+ 360 agility football boots - which cost £250 in the shop - from the boot of his car, which he duly signed for the lucky supporter.

But there was another unusual sight amid the Bentleys and Mercedes rolling into Carrington to begin preparations for a trip to Brighton on Friday; David De Gea in a white van.

Jesse Lingard signed a pair of boots for a fan upon his arrival to Carrington on Tuesday
Lingard allowed a security guard and the fan to get the boots from his car before signing them
Lingard's Adidas Nemeziz 17+ 360 agility boots cost £250 to purchase in the shop
Lingard and his United team-mates have their end-of-season awards on Tuesday night 
Goalkeeper David De Gea, meanwhile, was snapped arriving for training in a white van 
The goalkeeper is usually seen driving a Mercedes and it is not known why he had a different set of wheels for Tuesday's entrance.

Alexis Sanchez, Phil Jones, Matteo Darmian and Michael Carrick were all spotted following Lingard and De Gea into training on what is a big day for United's players as they have their end-of-season awards evening on Tuesday night. 

United have three games remaining in the Premier League and need four points, or for Tottenham to drop points in their next game, to seal a second place finish.

But while manager Jose Mourinho has outlined the importance of his side securing that position in the table, he will no doubt be more concerned with his players staying fit for the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 19.

De Gea is mainly seen driving a Mercedes when arriving for training at United 
Phil Jones and United are next in action on Friday in the Premier League, away to Brighton
Alexis Sanchez pictured arriving for training on Tuesday in his Bentley 
Jose Mourinho will be hoping his players can avoid injury with the FA Cup final on May 19
Striker Romelu Lukaku hobbled out of Sunday's victory against Arsenal in the 50th minute at Old Trafford.

'I don't think it's something, or I hope it's not, that in this moment keeps him immediately out of a game that is in three weeks' time. But I don't know,' Mourinho said.

'He wants to play all the time. He is never tired and, when he has small things, he doesn't care. He still wants to go. So, for him to say immediately, to change him, it is because he couldn't play.'

 

 

 

 

Click Here to Comment on this Article
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Liverpool start their journey to Rome ahead of massive Champions League semi-final

Mario Balotelli insists he will not be re-joining AC Milan this summer

Spain are most likely to win the World Cup with England fifth, claims report

Doncaster manager Darren Ferguson attracting interest from other clubs

Man United star Jesse Lingard gives a fan his boots at training while David De Gea arrives in a van

Abdullahi Thrilled To Feature In Bursaspor Win Vs Eto'o's Konyaspor

Trump Hints The USA Expect Nigeria, Others' Votes For Joint 2026 World Cup Hosting

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss' Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

THE DETECTIVE
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

Pride Of A Housegirl
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

Wet Love
Movies

Wet Love

The Powerful Virgin
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

BARREN MARRIAGE
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Akon
Music

Akon

P-Square
Music

P-Square

Jose Chameleone
Music

Jose Chameleone

Eyob Mekonnen
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Dobet Gnahore
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Fally Ipupa
Music

Fally Ipupa

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Khadja Nin
Music

Khadja Nin

