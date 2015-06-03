Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Russia uses armed ROBOT during gun battle that left 11 jihadists dead

Elderly man is dragged away and attacked by a lion in front of screaming onlookers at wildlife park

Child baseball player performs slow motion run to plate

British Airways A380 flies from Heathrow to San Francisco in 4 minutes

Meghan Markle is a harsh food critic in children's culinary show

Football

Spain are most likely to win the World Cup with England fifth, claims report

by 01/05/2018 08:09:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • CIES Football Observatory have released new research on the 2018 World Cup
  • They claim Spain are the most likely country to win the tournament in Russia
  • Gareth Southgate's England are fifth, behind Brazil, France and Germany
  • The amount of domestic games played has been used to calculate the results 
  • New report also takes into account the 'sporting level' of the clubs involved 

By Pa Reporter

Published: 07:59 EDT, 1 May 2018 | Updated: 08:09 EDT, 1 May 2018

Spain can be considered favourites for the 2018 World Cup while Gareth Southgate's England are the fifth most likely to win the tournament, according to research group CIES Football Observatory.

Their study looked at the number of matches players were involved in at domestic league level since July 2017 and the profile of clubs that they featured for, with 2010 winners Spain topping the list ahead of Brazil and France.

The 23 players La Roja used most often in the qualification stage played on average 81.1 per cent of domestic league games, the highest figure of all 32 nations who will compete at Russia 2018.

MOST LIKELY COUNTRIES TO WIN THE WORLD CUP

1. Spain

2. Brazil

3. France

4. Germany

5. England

*According to research from CIES Football Observatory 

Furthermore, their 'average sporting level of the clubs' is the greatest given their squad comprises players from teams like back-to-back Champions League winners Real Madrid, La Liga champions Barcelona and recently-crowned Premier League title winners Manchester City.

Reigning champions Germany were fourth in the table while CIES found England were more likely to lift the trophy than their Group G rivals Belgium, 2014 runners-up Argentina or Euro 2016 champions Portugal.

The Three Lions players used most frequently during qualifying appeared in 74 per cent of domestic league matches - a figure only bettered by Spain, Brazil, Denmark and Japan.

Panama, who England face in their second group game in Russia, should be considered the rank outsiders, according to the study.

Los Canaleros' squad was also the oldest in qualifying with an average age of 29.4 whereas England's average was 25.9, the third-youngest behind only Germany and Nigeria.

All of the players Southgate used during qualifying represented clubs in England, with Saudi Arabia the only other country that selected players exclusively from its domestic league.

From the teams that have advanced to Russia, 164 players involved in qualifying ply their trade in England, 15.3 per cent of the total and the most ahead of Spain (94 players) and Germany (90 players).

