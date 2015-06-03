Liverpool start their journey to Rome ahead of massive Champions League semi-final

By Glen Williams For Mailonline

Liverpool have started their journey to Rome ahead of a potentially historic semi-final against Roma on Wednesday.

Mohamed Salah and Co arrived at John Lennon Airport accompanied by police escort on Tuesday afternoon ahead of their flight to Italy.

The Reds, who had earlier gathered at the club's Melwood training complex, blew away their opposition at Anfield in the first leg, racing to a 5-0 lead before two late goals from the visitors left the door ever-so-slightly ajar for what would be an incredible comeback at the Stadio Olimpico.

WHO IS MONA NEMMER? Mona Nemmer is Liverpool's head of nutrition. She was recruited from Bayern Munich, where she joined after Pep Guardiola took charge, in July 2016. She leads consultations with players on dietary plans and requirements and is a key part of the Anfield backroom staff. Nemmer, who Klopp has previously said 'mothers' the players, has implemented a raft of changes to the dietary routines of the squad after being handed complete control. Specific meal plans are designed for each player and Nemmer consults with the club's various medical staff to ensure she is providing the most suitable menu possible.

Jurgen Klopp will hope his men have enough firepower to see off the plucky Italians, but the manager will have to do so without his trusted lieutenant.

Klopp gathered his players on Sunday morning to inform them that Zeljko Buvac, his long-term confidant dubbed 'The Brain', would be absent for the rest of the season, owing to a 'private matter'.

The club will be desperately hoping to make their first Champions League showpiece since 2007, with either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich set to be their opponent.

Midfielder Adam Lallana has been included in Liverpool's 23-man travelling squad for their Champions League semi-final second leg with Roma despite a hamstring injury.

The England international has been out since suffering a hamstring injury at Crystal Palace in March but could still feature again this season after travelling to South Africa last month for treatment.

Defender Joe Gomez will not be involved in Italy after picking up an ankle problem in the Reds' 0-0 draw with Stoke on Saturday.

Sadio Mane, who missed the game against the Potters, has been named in Jurgen Klopp's squad, as have Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, both of whom had minor fitness concerns after playing at the weekend.

The Reds gave themselves every chance last week to make the final in Kiev with the emphatic win during a magical night on Merseyside.

Fan trouble, however, marred what was otherwise a perfect night for Klopp and his men.

And Italian police have urged Liverpool fans to 'respect the rules' in order to stay safe when they visit Rome this week.

Liverpool fan Sean Cox, who was left in a critical condition after being assaulted outside the stadium, and police are readying themselves for more violence in Italy on Wednesday.

The local Special Branch have been drafted in ahead of the game, with 5,000 Liverpool fans allocated 'safe zones' across the city amid fears of further violence.

Officers in Rome will bus visiting fans to the Olympic Stadium under supervision from a meeting point in the Villa Borghese Park, while certain areas have been described as too dangerous for travelling supporters.

One such area is the Duca D'Aosta bridge over the Tiber, where visiting British fans have been ambushed in the past.

Liverpool fans have been warned not to 'walk the bridge', with Giampietro Lionetti, head of Rome's Special Branch, noting: 'These are two sets of fans who don't back down, so we have work to do.'

Both clubs have also taken extra measures to call for safety, drafting in club legends Robbie Fowler and Francesco Totti to give a message to supporters.

What is certain, however, is that both clubs are bidding for a historic night on the pitch and will be pleading that distractions off it do not overshadow what is set to be a special occasion.

