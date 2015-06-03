Liverpool start their journey to Rome ahead of massive Champions League semi-final

Latest News

Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
Latest News

‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Latest News

Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Russia uses armed ROBOT during gun battle that left 11 jihadists dead

0out of 5

Elderly man is dragged away and attacked by a lion in front of screaming onlookers at wildlife park

0out of 5

Child baseball player performs slow motion run to plate

0out of 5

British Airways A380 flies from Heathrow to San Francisco in 4 minutes

0out of 5

Meghan Markle is a harsh food critic in children's culinary show

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5
Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

0out of 5
Miloud Chaabi

Miloud Chaabi

0out of 5
Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5
Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Football

Liverpool start their journey to Rome ahead of massive Champions League semi-final

by 01/05/2018 08:06:00 0 comments 1 Views

By Glen Williams For Mailonline

Published: 05:49 EDT, 1 May 2018 | Updated: 08:06 EDT, 1 May 2018

Liverpool have started their journey to Rome ahead of a potentially historic semi-final against Roma on Wednesday.

Mohamed Salah and Co arrived at John Lennon Airport accompanied by police escort on Tuesday afternoon ahead of their flight to Italy.

The Reds, who had earlier gathered at the club's Melwood training complex, blew away their opposition at Anfield in the first leg, racing to a 5-0 lead before two late goals from the visitors left the door ever-so-slightly ajar for what would be an incredible comeback at the Stadio Olimpico. 

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah arrived at John Lennon Airport on Tuesday afternoon as the team prepare to fly
Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah arrived at John Lennon Airport on Tuesday afternoon as the team prepare to fly

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah arrived at John Lennon Airport on Tuesday afternoon as the team prepare to fly

Reds skipper and England international Jordan Henderson appears in good spirits ahead of the flight to Italy
Reds skipper and England international Jordan Henderson appears in good spirits ahead of the flight to Italy

Reds skipper and England international Jordan Henderson appears in good spirits ahead of the flight to Italy

Klopp and Liverpool's head of nutrition Mona Nemmer (see fact box below) embrace after stepping off the team bus
Klopp and Liverpool's head of nutrition Mona Nemmer (see fact box below) embrace after stepping off the team bus

Klopp and Liverpool's head of nutrition Mona Nemmer (see fact box below) embrace after stepping off the team bus

The German manager will have to negotiate the Champions League final second leg without his No 2 Zeljko Buvac
The German manager will have to negotiate the Champions League final second leg without his No 2 Zeljko Buvac

The German manager will have to negotiate the Champions League final second leg without his No 2 Zeljko Buvac

The Liverpool stars alight their shuttle bus and make their way to the plane as they appear in good spirits
The Liverpool stars alight their shuttle bus and make their way to the plane as they appear in good spirits

The Liverpool stars alight their shuttle bus and make their way to the plane as they appear in good spirits

Henderson and Danny Ings of Liverpool boarding the plane at Liverpool John Lennon Airport ahead of their journey
Henderson and Danny Ings of Liverpool boarding the plane at Liverpool John Lennon Airport ahead of their journey

Henderson and Danny Ings of Liverpool boarding the plane at Liverpool John Lennon Airport ahead of their journey

Sadio Mane, who scored in Liverpool's win at Anfield last week, sports a big grin as he prepares to board the plane
Sadio Mane, who scored in Liverpool's win at Anfield last week, sports a big grin as he prepares to board the plane

Sadio Mane, who scored in Liverpool's win at Anfield last week, sports a big grin as he prepares to board the plane

The Reds will hope their Egyptian star can spark yet another special occasion against his former club over the coming days
The Reds will hope their Egyptian star can spark yet another special occasion against his former club over the coming days

The Reds will hope their Egyptian star can spark yet another special occasion against his former club over the coming days

WHO IS MONA NEMMER?

Mona Nemmer is Liverpool's head of nutrition.

She was recruited from Bayern Munich, where she joined after Pep Guardiola took charge, in July 2016.

She leads consultations with players on dietary plans and requirements and is a key part of the Anfield backroom staff.

Nemmer, who Klopp has previously said 'mothers' the players, has implemented a raft of changes to the dietary routines of the squad after being handed complete control.

Specific meal plans are designed for each player and Nemmer consults with the club's various medical staff to ensure she is providing the most suitable menu possible.

Jurgen Klopp will hope his men have enough firepower to see off the plucky Italians, but the manager will have to do so without his trusted lieutenant.

Klopp gathered his players on Sunday morning to inform them that Zeljko Buvac, his long-term confidant dubbed 'The Brain', would be absent for the rest of the season, owing to a 'private matter'.

The club will be desperately hoping to make their first Champions League showpiece since 2007, with either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich set to be their opponent.

Midfielder Adam Lallana has been included in Liverpool's 23-man travelling squad for their Champions League semi-final second leg with Roma despite a hamstring injury.

The England international has been out since suffering a hamstring injury at Crystal Palace in March but could still feature again this season after travelling to South Africa last month for treatment.

Defender Joe Gomez will not be involved in Italy after picking up an ankle problem in the Reds' 0-0 draw with Stoke on Saturday.

Sadio Mane, who missed the game against the Potters, has been named in Jurgen Klopp's squad, as have Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, both of whom had minor fitness concerns after playing at the weekend. 

The Reds gave themselves every chance last week to make the final in Kiev with the emphatic win during a magical night on Merseyside.

Fan trouble, however, marred what was otherwise a perfect night for Klopp and his men.  

Liverpool's team bus (pictured in background) had received a police escort on the way into the airport on Tuesday
Liverpool's team bus (pictured in background) had received a police escort on the way into the airport on Tuesday

Liverpool's team bus (pictured in background) had received a police escort on the way into the airport on Tuesday

Dejan Lovren looks focused on his way into the airport
Dejan Lovren looks focused on his way into the airport
Virgil can Dijk wheels his suitcase into John Lennon Airport
Virgil can Dijk wheels his suitcase into John Lennon Airport

Liverpool defensive duo Dejan Lovren and Virgil van Dijk look focused with earphones in at the Merseyside airport

Utility man James Milner appeared in good spirits as they prepare for what could be a historic trip to Italy
Utility man James Milner appeared in good spirits as they prepare for what could be a historic trip to Italy

Utility man James Milner appeared in good spirits as they prepare for what could be a historic trip to Italy

Liverpool's 19-year-old full back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who had a minor fitness concern, travels with the squad to Rome
Liverpool's 19-year-old full back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who had a minor fitness concern, travels with the squad to Rome

Liverpool's 19-year-old full back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who had a minor fitness concern, travels with the squad to Rome

The Reds gave themselves every chance last week to make the final in Kiev following Roberto Firmino's two goals last week
The Reds gave themselves every chance last week to make the final in Kiev following Roberto Firmino's two goals last week

The Reds gave themselves every chance last week to make the final in Kiev following Roberto Firmino's two goals last week

And Italian police have urged Liverpool fans to 'respect the rules' in order to stay safe when they visit Rome this week. 

Liverpool fan Sean Cox, who was left in a critical condition after being assaulted outside the stadium, and police are readying themselves for more violence in Italy on Wednesday. 

The local Special Branch have been drafted in ahead of the game, with 5,000 Liverpool fans allocated 'safe zones' across the city amid fears of further violence.

Officers in Rome will bus visiting fans to the Olympic Stadium under supervision from a meeting point in the Villa Borghese Park, while certain areas have been described as too dangerous for travelling supporters.

Liverpool superstar Salah had earlier rocked up to Melwood on Tuesday morning ahead of journey to Rome
Liverpool superstar Salah had earlier rocked up to Melwood on Tuesday morning ahead of journey to Rome

Liverpool superstar Salah had earlier rocked up to Melwood on Tuesday morning ahead of journey to Rome

Club-record signing Van Dijk arrives at the club's HQ as the squad gathered before making their way to the airport
Club-record signing Van Dijk arrives at the club's HQ as the squad gathered before making their way to the airport

Club-record signing Van Dijk arrives at the club's HQ as the squad gathered before making their way to the airport

Left back Andrew Robertson drives into the club's training complex before they make the trip to John Lennon Airport
Left back Andrew Robertson drives into the club's training complex before they make the trip to John Lennon Airport

Left back Andrew Robertson drives into the club's training complex before they make the trip to John Lennon Airport

English duo Milner (left) and Ings (right) pull into the club's car park together on Tuesday morning
English duo Milner (left) and Ings (right) pull into the club's car park together on Tuesday morning

English duo Milner (left) and Ings (right) pull into the club's car park together on Tuesday morning

One such area is the Duca D'Aosta bridge over the Tiber, where visiting British fans have been ambushed in the past.

Liverpool fans have been warned not to 'walk the bridge', with Giampietro Lionetti, head of Rome's Special Branch, noting: 'These are two sets of fans who don't back down, so we have work to do.'

Both clubs have also taken extra measures to call for safety, drafting in club legends Robbie Fowler and Francesco Totti to give a message to supporters. 

What is certain, however, is that both clubs are bidding for a historic night on the pitch and will be pleading that distractions off it do not overshadow what is set to be a special occasion.

Firmino, who scored twice in the 5-2 drubbing at Anfield last week, pulls into Melwood before the squad leave for the airport
Firmino, who scored twice in the 5-2 drubbing at Anfield last week, pulls into Melwood before the squad leave for the airport

Firmino, who scored twice in the 5-2 drubbing at Anfield last week, pulls into Melwood before the squad leave for the airport

Van Dijk will be the man at the centre of defence trying to ensure Roma don't claw back the three-goal deficit
Van Dijk will be the man at the centre of defence trying to ensure Roma don't claw back the three-goal deficit

Van Dijk will be the man at the centre of defence trying to ensure Roma don't claw back the three-goal deficit

Advertisement

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Liverpool start their journey to Rome ahead of massive Champions League semi-final

Mario Balotelli insists he will not be re-joining AC Milan this summer

Spain are most likely to win the World Cup with England fifth, claims report

Doncaster manager Darren Ferguson attracting interest from other clubs

Man United star Jesse Lingard gives a fan his boots at training while David De Gea arrives in a van

Abdullahi Thrilled To Feature In Bursaspor Win Vs Eto’o’s Konyaspor

Trump Hints The USA Expect Nigeria, Others’ Votes For Joint 2026 World Cup Hosting

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More