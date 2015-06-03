Dyche to have pub named after him for all-but securing Europa League

By Kate Mcgreavy For Mailonline

Burnley manager Sean Dyche will have a pub named after him for all-but securing European football at the club.

The Princess Royal, which is located next to Turf Moor, made the offer to Dyche back in November after giving him free drinks the previous year.

On the board outside the pub it read: 'Sean, get us into Europa and not only will you drink here for free... we will name this pub The Dyche.'

The Princess Royal has stuck to its word as it is set to change its name to 'The Royal Dyche'.

'I don't know if I am more excited about getting into Europe or renaming the pub,' landlady Justine Lorriman told BBC Sport.

'I am going to the player awards next week and hoping to catch him, just to make sure we can get his blessing.'

Dyche's Burnley all-but secured a place in the Europa League next season with a 0-0 draw at home to Brighton last Saturday.

They are currently in the last European spot in seventh in the Premier League and are six points above eighth-placed Everton with just two matches remaining.

The club was just one point off Liverpool in fifth and only three points off the top four when the pub issued the promise.

Burnley travel to Arsenal on Sunday before ending their season at home to Bournemouth.