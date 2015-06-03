Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Paris burns as rioters attack buildings and vehicles on May Day

British graduate, 22, spends £5,000 on billboards asking Kanye West to hire him 

Massive, aggressive alligator stops traffic on Texas highway

Russia uses armed ROBOT during gun battle that left 11 jihadists dead

Elderly man is dragged away and attacked by a lion in front of screaming onlookers at wildlife park

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Michiel Le Roux

Raymond Ackerman

Chris Kirubi

Johann Rupert

Agyin Asare

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Dag Heward-Mills

Chris Oyakhilome

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Football

Dyche to have pub named after him for all-but securing Europa League

By Kate Mcgreavy For Mailonline

Published: 07:00 EDT, 1 May 2018 | Updated: 12:11 EDT, 1 May 2018

Burnley manager Sean Dyche will have a pub named after him for all-but securing European football at the club.

The Princess Royal, which is located next to Turf Moor, made the offer to Dyche back in November after giving him free drinks the previous year.

On the board outside the pub it read: 'Sean, get us into Europa and not only will you drink here for free... we will name this pub The Dyche.'

Burnley boss Sean Dyche will have pub named after him for all-but securing European football 
The Princess Royal made the offer to Dyche back in November after giving him free drinks
The Princess Royal has stuck to its word as it is set to change its name to 'The Royal Dyche'.

'I don't know if I am more excited about getting into Europe or renaming the pub,' landlady Justine Lorriman told BBC Sport.

'I am going to the player awards next week and hoping to catch him, just to make sure we can get his blessing.'

The Princess Royal has stuck to its word as it is set to change its name to 'The Royal Dyche'
Dyche's Burnley all-but secured a place in the Europa League next season with a 0-0 draw at home to Brighton last Saturday.

They are currently in the last European spot in seventh in the Premier League and are six points above eighth-placed Everton with just two matches remaining.

The club was just one point off Liverpool in fifth and only three points off the top four when the pub issued the promise.

Burnley travel to Arsenal on Sunday before ending their season at home to Bournemouth. 

