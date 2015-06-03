Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
'2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari'- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

Football

West Brom keen on move for Everton manager Sam Allardyce should he leave Goodison Park in the summer

by 01/05/2018 12:06:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • West Brom are without a permanent manager following sacking of Alan Pardew
  • Officials are keen on Everton's Sam Allardyce and have made initial enquiries
  • Allardyce is under contract at Everton until 2019 but is unpopular with some fans
  • There have been some calls for West Brom to keep caretaker boss Darren Moore

By Mike Keegan For Mailonline

Published: 11:49 EDT, 1 May 2018 | Updated: 12:06 EDT, 1 May 2018

West Bromwich Albion are looking into the possibility of bringing Sam Allardyce to the Hawthorns. 

Baggies officials are keen on a move for the Everton manager should he leave his current post at the end of the season and have made preliminary enquiries, Sportsmail understands. 

Allardyce's contract at Goodison Park, worth around £6m a year, does not expire until 2019 but he remains unpopular with sections of the club's support. 

Despite picking up more points than any club outside the top five since his arrival in November and leading Everton to eighth, fans unhappy with the former England manager's style of football have consistently called for his head in recent weeks, including during Saturday's 2-0 victory at Huddersfield Town. 

It is understood that their feelings have been noted by Everton officials. However, elements of the club's top brass have been pleased with Allardyce's impact and the idea of extending his contract by a year has been aired. 

Allardyce met with Farhad Moshiri in London last week. Following the summit, he refused to reveal whether Moshiri guaranteed whether he would be Everton manager next season and admitted that the major shareholder was not planning to publicly back him. 

Allardyce did say, however, that plans for pre-season and the new campaign had been discussed, which provided 'some clarity moving forward'.

BIG SAM'S CAREER

After retiring from a playing career which included two years at West Brom - from 1989 to 1991 - Allardyce has managed...

1991-1992: Limerick (player-manager)

1992: Preston North End (caretaker)

1994-1996: Blackpool

1997-1999: Notts County

1999-2007: Bolton Wanderers

2007-2008: Newcastle United

2008-2010: Blackburn Rovers

2011-2015: West Ham United

2015-2016: Sunderland

2016: England

2016-2017: Crystal Palace

2017-present: Everton

The situation is being monitored by West Brom's Chinese ownership who have asked questions over the 63-year-old's availability. The Baggies look set for the drop and are without a permanent manager following the departure of Alan Pardew. 

Allardyce, who hails from the Black Country, has won promotion from the Championship with both Bolton Wanderers and West Ham United. 

He held a player-coach role at the Hawthorns under Brian Talbot before launching his management career and is viewed as a desirable option although it remains to be seen whether he would be willing to drop a division. 

Should Allardyce be shown the door at Everton, it could create a dilemma for Albion's ownership. Caretaker boss Darren Moore has won a number of admirers for the work he has done since replacing Pardew at the all-but-relegated club and there is an increasing clamour for him to be given the job on a permanent basis. 

Following the weekend's 1-0 victory at Newcastle United, West Brom have taken eight points from four games under their former player. That is equal to the amount they managed in 18 matches under Pardew. 

Veteran goalkeeper Ben Foster called for Moore's instalment following the surprise victory at St James' Park. 'I would like him to get the job, to be honest,' he said. 'He's been absolutely top class and all the players would say exactly the same thing.'

