West Brom keen on move for Everton manager Sam Allardyce should he leave Goodison Park in the summer

By Mike Keegan For Mailonline

Published: 11:49 EDT, 1 May 2018 | Updated: 12:06 EDT, 1 May 2018

West Bromwich Albion are looking into the possibility of bringing Sam Allardyce to the Hawthorns.

Baggies officials are keen on a move for the Everton manager should he leave his current post at the end of the season and have made preliminary enquiries, Sportsmail understands.

Allardyce's contract at Goodison Park, worth around £6m a year, does not expire until 2019 but he remains unpopular with sections of the club's support.

West Brom are interested in the possibility of bringing Sam Allardyce in as their next manager

Allardyce is unpopular among sections of Everton's supporters, with some calling for his head

Despite picking up more points than any club outside the top five since his arrival in November and leading Everton to eighth, fans unhappy with the former England manager's style of football have consistently called for his head in recent weeks, including during Saturday's 2-0 victory at Huddersfield Town.

It is understood that their feelings have been noted by Everton officials. However, elements of the club's top brass have been pleased with Allardyce's impact and the idea of extending his contract by a year has been aired.

Allardyce met with Farhad Moshiri in London last week. Following the summit, he refused to reveal whether Moshiri guaranteed whether he would be Everton manager next season and admitted that the major shareholder was not planning to publicly back him.

Allardyce did say, however, that plans for pre-season and the new campaign had been discussed, which provided 'some clarity moving forward'.

Allardyce held a player-coach role at the Hawthorns under Brian Talbot before leaving in 1991

West Brom are closing in on relegation and have been without a boss since Alan Pardew

BIG SAM'S CAREER After retiring from a playing career which included two years at West Brom - from 1989 to 1991 - Allardyce has managed... 1991-1992: Limerick (player-manager) 1992: Preston North End (caretaker) 1994-1996: Blackpool 1997-1999: Notts County 1999-2007: Bolton Wanderers 2007-2008: Newcastle United 2008-2010: Blackburn Rovers 2011-2015: West Ham United 2015-2016: Sunderland 2016: England 2016-2017: Crystal Palace 2017-present: Everton

The situation is being monitored by West Brom's Chinese ownership who have asked questions over the 63-year-old's availability. The Baggies look set for the drop and are without a permanent manager following the departure of Alan Pardew.

Allardyce, who hails from the Black Country, has won promotion from the Championship with both Bolton Wanderers and West Ham United.

He held a player-coach role at the Hawthorns under Brian Talbot before launching his management career and is viewed as a desirable option although it remains to be seen whether he would be willing to drop a division.

Should Allardyce be shown the door at Everton, it could create a dilemma for Albion's ownership. Caretaker boss Darren Moore has won a number of admirers for the work he has done since replacing Pardew at the all-but-relegated club and there is an increasing clamour for him to be given the job on a permanent basis.

Following the weekend's 1-0 victory at Newcastle United, West Brom have taken eight points from four games under their former player. That is equal to the amount they managed in 18 matches under Pardew.

Veteran goalkeeper Ben Foster called for Moore's instalment following the surprise victory at St James' Park. 'I would like him to get the job, to be honest,' he said. 'He's been absolutely top class and all the players would say exactly the same thing.'

Darren Moore has rejuvenated the side as caretaker and many want him to be given the job