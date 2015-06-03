Latest News

Football

Manchester United players and WAGs hit red carpet

by 01/05/2018 16:18:00
  • Players and WAGs gathered alongside special guests for Manchester United's end-of-season awards bash
  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic spoke via video message and praised Jose Mourinho and goalkeeper David de Gea
  • Nemanja Matic, who attended with wife Aleksandra, won Goal of the Season for his strike at Crystal Palace

By Robert Summerscales For Mailonline

Published: 15:01 EDT, 1 May 2018 | Updated: 16:18 EDT, 1 May 2018

Manchester United fans, players, WAGs and special guests gathered at Old Trafford on Tuesday night for the club's annual end-of-season awards ceremony.

Attendees at the event were given VIP treatment as they arrived via a red carpet.

Former players in attendance included Wes Brown and Sir Bobby Charlton, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic delivered a video message from Los Angeles.

Paul Pogba, Joel Pereira, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard (left to right) at Manchester United's end-of-season awards
Paul Pogba, Joel Pereira, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard (left to right) at Manchester United's end-of-season awards

Paul Pogba, Joel Pereira, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard (left to right) at Manchester United's end-of-season awards

Alexis Sanchez arrives at Old Trafford for Manchester United's end-of-season awards
Alexis Sanchez arrives at Old Trafford for Manchester United's end-of-season awards
Anthony Martial poses as he wears a suit jacket but no tie
Anthony Martial poses as he wears a suit jacket but no tie

Alexis Sanchez (left) and team-mate Anthony Martial were also at Old Trafford for the glamorous club event on Tuesday night

Ander Herrera's partner, Isabel Collado, wore club colours
Ander Herrera's partner, Isabel Collado, wore club colours
Marcos Rojo's wife, Eugenia Lusardo, also dressed in red
Marcos Rojo's wife, Eugenia Lusardo, also dressed in red

Ander Herrera's partner, Isabel Collado (left), wore club colours, while Marcos Rojo's wife Eugenia Lusardo also dressed in red

Chris Smalling smiled next to missus Sam Cooke
Chris Smalling smiled next to missus Sam Cooke
Phil Jones and pregnant wife Kaya Hall looked very loved up
Phil Jones and pregnant wife Kaya Hall looked very loved up

Chris Smalling (left) smiled next to missus Sam Cooke while Phil Jones and pregnant wife Kaya Hall looked very loved up

Italian Matteo Darmian and wife Francesca smiled for the camera
Italian Matteo Darmian and wife Francesca smiled for the camera
Victor Lindelof and fiancee Maja Nilsson posed
Victor Lindelof and fiancee Maja Nilsson posed

Italian Matteo Darmian (left) and wife Francesca smiled for the camera while Victor Lindelof and fiancee Maja Nilsson posed

Dan Walker and Helen Skelton presented the show
Dan Walker and Helen Skelton presented the show
Game of Thrones star John Bradley was there as a special guest
Game of Thrones star John Bradley was there as a special guest

Dan Walker (left) and Helen Skelton presented the show while Game of Thrones star John Bradley was there as a special guest

Ibrahimovic, who left United to sign for LA Galaxy in March, said: 'Hi guys, I hope you're good. I see you're doing well. You made it to the (FA Cup) final, which I like a lot — even if I'm not there.

'Here everything is okay. I enjoy the sun every day and I think you guys also enjoy your weather. I want to say to all the fans I miss you. I miss playing at Old Trafford, seeing all the red shirts, I have great memories from there. I want to thank everybody for the push, the energy, the adrenaline you gave me. I want to thank my team-mates also because they have been fantastic and you made it easy for me, especially the first year and even the second (albeit) from a different point of view.

'Coach, I miss you also. You're doing well, you know what you need to do to win so there is no secret behind it and I hope you win the final. I hope the mentality continues from the last year and I just want to make sure everything is all right and good but I can see it so I'm not worried.

'My player of the year, I would say, David de Gea, even if a goalkeeper shouldn't get player of the year but he has had a fantastic year like all the other years and he continues that high level of performance so that is my vote so please keep going, take care and I wait for you guys in LA for the preparation. All the best Peace and love.'

De Gea was in attendance alongside his popstar wife Edurne Garcia, who represented Spain at the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest. Fellow Spaniard Juan Mata came with wife Evelina Kamph, while Ander Herrera's partner, Isabel Collado, wore club colours in a tight red outfit which showed off most of her left leg. 

Nemanja Matic won the Goal of the Season prize for his late screamer in United's 3-2 win at Crystal Palace in March. Midfielder Matic was joined at the ceremony by glamorous wife Aleksandra.

'To be honest I have watched it maybe 300 times,' joked midfielder Matic, who claimed that his son loves replaying the goal on the internet.

United's Under-23 boss Ricky Sbragia presented 21-year-old left back Demetri Mitchell with the Denzil Haroun Reserve Team Player of the Year award.

After impressing in United's youth ranks during the first half of the season, Mitchell has spent the second getting first-tea. experience on loan at Hearts in the Scottish Premiership 

Anouska Santos wore a big smile next to boyfriend Luke Shaw
Anouska Santos wore a big smile next to boyfriend Luke Shaw
Nemanja Matic and wife Aleksandra looked stylish
Nemanja Matic and wife Aleksandra looked stylish

Anouska Santos wore a big smile next to boyfriend Luke Shaw (left) while Nemanja Matic and wife Aleksandra looked stylish

Matic won Goal of the Season for his spectactular effort against Crystal Palace and was given his award by actor Bradley
Matic won Goal of the Season for his spectactular effort against Crystal Palace and was given his award by actor Bradley

Matic won Goal of the Season for his spectactular effort against Crystal Palace and was given his award by actor Bradley

Zlatan Ibrahimovic spoke at the event via a video message in which he praised David de Gea and 'coach' Jose Mourinho
Zlatan Ibrahimovic spoke at the event via a video message in which he praised David de Gea and 'coach' Jose Mourinho

Zlatan Ibrahimovic spoke at the event via a video message in which he praised David de Gea and 'coach' Jose Mourinho

United manager Mourinho arrived at the event clean-shaven and marched across the red carpet on Tuesday evening
United manager Mourinho arrived at the event clean-shaven and marched across the red carpet on Tuesday evening

United manager Mourinho arrived at the event clean-shaven and marched across the red carpet on Tuesday evening

De Gea was in attendance with girlfriend Edurne Garcia
De Gea was in attendance with girlfriend Edurne Garcia
Fellow Spaniard Juan Mata came with wife Evelina Kamph
Fellow Spaniard Juan Mata came with wife Evelina Kamph

De Gea (left) was in attendance with girlfriend Edurne Garcia while fellow Spaniard Juan Mata came with wife Evelina Kamph

Edurne, who represented Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2015, leaned in close to De Gea for a cute photograph
Edurne, who represented Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2015, leaned in close to De Gea for a cute photograph

Edurne, who represented Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2015, leaned in close to De Gea for a cute photograph

Former United defender Wes Brown (left) used his phone to take a selfie with Michael Carrick and the midfielder's wife Lisa
Former United defender Wes Brown (left) used his phone to take a selfie with Michael Carrick and the midfielder's wife Lisa

Former United defender Wes Brown (left) used his phone to take a selfie with Michael Carrick and the midfielder's wife Lisa

U23 boss Ricky Sbragia presented 21-year-old Demetri Mitchell with the Denzil Haroun Reserve Team Player of the Year award
U23 boss Ricky Sbragia presented 21-year-old Demetri Mitchell with the Denzil Haroun Reserve Team Player of the Year award

U23 boss Ricky Sbragia presented 21-year-old Demetri Mitchell with the Denzil Haroun Reserve Team Player of the Year award

