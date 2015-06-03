Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich LIVE: Champions League 2018 finalist decider

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich LIVE: Champions League 2018 finalist deciderby Rohan Toure 01/05/2018 16:18:00 0 comments 1 Views
- Real Madrid and Bayern Munich meet in the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday
- Real won the first leg of their Champions League semi-final in Munich last week
- Real Madrid starting XI: Navas; Lucas Vasquez, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Asensio, Kovacic, Modric, Kroos; Ronaldo, Benzema
- Bayern Munich starting XI: Ulreich; Kimmich, Hummels, Sule, Alaba; Tolisso, Thiago; Muller, James Rodriguez, Ribery; Lewandowski
- Follow all the build-up and live action with Sportsmail ahead of the 7.45pm KO
By Tom Farmery For Mailonline
Published: 12:45 EDT, 1 May 2018 | Updated: 16:14 EDT, 1 May 2018
Real Madrid host Bayern Munich in a finely poised Champions League semi-final second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night.
Real, who are attempting to win the European Cup for the third consecutive year, have the advantage after beating Bayern 2-1 in the first leg at the Allianz Arena last week.
Bayern are without winger Arjen Robben for the trip to the Bernabeu after he suffered a leg injury eight minutes into the first leg.
Follow all the build-up and live action ahead of the big kick-off at 7.45pm.
For those viewing this on the mobile app, please click here for full coverage.
Click Here to Comment on this Article