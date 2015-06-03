Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Brandon Imbrial captures hypnotising footage from inside waves

Trump says he'll announce the details of his Kim summit in days

Mark Zuckerberg unveils Facebook dating feature alongside a slew of new Instagram and privacy tools

Man nurses hummingbird back to health after it flew into a wall outside a Best Buy in Missouri

Emirates flight attendant is setting Instagram alight with lifestyle

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Theophilus Danjuma

Paul Harris

Mike Adenuga

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Matthew Ashimolowo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Chris Oyakhilome

Agyin Asare

Football

Liverpool fans out and about in Rome as they look ahead to crunch Champions League semi-final clash 

by 01/05/2018 16:11:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Liverpool face Roma in the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night
  • The Reds take a 5-2 aggregate lead to Rome after last week's Anfield clash
  • The 5,000 travelling Liverpool fans took to the streets of Rome on Tuesday night

By Jaime Wright For Mailonline

Published: 16:00 EDT, 1 May 2018 | Updated: 16:11 EDT, 1 May 2018

In traditional British fashion, the Liverpool supporters have boozed their way through the day in Rome as they countdown to what could be another historic European night to celebrate.

Reds supporters travelled to the Italian capital on Tuesday ahead of Liverpool's Champions League semi-final second leg with Roma.

Flooding the streets of Rome, large groups of the 5,000 travelling supporters cheered, sang and drank their way through the evening and had good reason to.

Liverpool supporters sing their way through the evening as they arrive in Rome on Tuesday

The supporters are looking forward to Liverpool's Champions League showdown with Roma
After securing a 5-2 aggregate lead over their Serie A opposition in Anfield last week, progression into May's final looks a sure-thing.

With this in mind, those to have forked out for the trip to Italy were in extremely heightened spirits ahead of Wednesday night's game.

Concerns regarding supporter incidences - and more importantly fan safety - have been ever-present in the build up to the European tie, with the mayor of Liverpool, Steve Rotheram, voicing concerns that Italian police force may not learn their lessons from past incidents.

The Reds travel to the Italian capital boasting a 5-2 aggregate lead from last week's first leg
The 5,000-strong travelling supporters flooded the streets of Rome outside local bars
Italian police officers watch on as the Liverpool supporters make themselves known
The mayor's concerns stem from the brutal attack on a Liverpool supporter ahead of last week's first leg.

Sean Cox, 57 and father-of-three, was ambushed by a group of Roma fans and was left seriously injured after the encounter. He sustained a severe bleed to the head and remains in an induced coma at Walton Hospital in Liverpool.

Rotheram warned that Italian police must learn from their previous mistakes, with the Cox incident not the first after Reds supporters were twice attacked by gangs with knives in 2001 ahead of separate UEFA Cup ties.

Police were present in Rome to ensure no trouble was incurred as the Liverpool supporters sang their songs on the eve of one of the club's biggest matches in recent times. 

Reds supporters pose for a picture outside a local bar on Wednesday evening
Following Rotheram's words though, the Roma president Jim Pallotta labelled the Italian ultra supporters as 'f****** morons' ahead of Wednesday's game and in the wake of the recent Cox attack. 

In response, the Roma players have also taken matters into their own hands by uniting with their last four opponents against such acts as they paid tribute to Cox during their training session on Tuesday.

'Forza Sean,' were the words that were inscribed across their t-shirts as they prepared for the game.

The excited fans hope to witness their side reach a first Champions League final since 2007
