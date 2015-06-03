Romelu Lukaku will be fit for FA Cup final against Chelsea after ankle injury scare against Arsenal 

Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Lawsuit accuses Harvey Weinstein of assaulting Marco Polo producer

Open-plan offices make employees more image conscious

111 out of 400 high school students fall ill after their prom

Pompeo vows to make the State Department great again

Apple accused of ripping off iPhone users over battery replacements

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

Shafik Gabr

Shafik Gabr

Youssef Mansour

Youssef Mansour

Oba Otudeko

Oba Otudeko

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

Football

Romelu Lukaku will be fit for FA Cup final against Chelsea after ankle injury scare against Arsenal 

  • Romelu Lukaku limped out of Manchester United's win over Arsenal
  • Scans reveal the Belgium striker did not suffer any serious ankle damage
  • Manchester United face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 19 

By Chris Wheeler for MailOnline

Published: 19:55 EDT, 1 May 2018 | Updated: 20:01 EDT, 1 May 2018

Romelu Lukaku will be fit to play for Manchester United in the FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley on May 19.

There were concerns that United's top scorer could miss the big occasion after he limped out of Sunday's win over Arsenal at Old Trafford with an ankle injury following a challenge from young debutant Konstantinos Mavropanos.

However, scans on Lukaku's right ankle have confirmed that he did not suffer any serious damage, and he will be back in action in time for the trip to Wembley.

Romelu Lukaku limps off after suffering an ankle injury against Arsenal at Old Trafford
Romelu Lukaku limps off after suffering an ankle injury against Arsenal at Old Trafford

Romelu Lukaku limps off after suffering an ankle injury against Arsenal at Old Trafford

It's welcome news for United boss Jose Mourinho who has named Lukaku in his starting line-up more than any other player this season. The Belgium striker, who moved to Old Trafford in a £75million move from Everton last summer, has rewarded his manager with 27 goals in all competitions.

Losing Lukaku for the Chelsea clash would have been a huge blow for Mourinho, with the FA Cup now United's only chance of a trophy this season.

Lukaku was injured in a challenge with Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos 
Lukaku was injured in a challenge with Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos 

Lukaku was injured in a challenge with Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos 

After the win over Arsenal, the United boss admitted he was keeping his fingers crossed that Lukaku would be fit for Wembley.

He said: 'I don't think it's something, or I hope it's not, that in this moment keeps him immediately out of a game that is in three weeks' time. But I don't know.

'He wants to play all the time. He is never tired and, when he has small things, he doesn't care. He still wants to go. So, for him to say immediately, to change him, it is because he couldn't play.'

