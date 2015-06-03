Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Lawsuit accuses Harvey Weinstein of assaulting Marco Polo producer

Open-plan offices make employees more image conscious

111 out of 400 high school students fall ill after their prom

Pompeo vows to make the State Department great again

Apple accused of ripping off iPhone users over battery replacements

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Patrice Motsepe

Raymond Ackerman

Samih Sawiris

Anas Sefrioui

Dag Heward-Mills

Chris Okotie

Mensah Otabil

Agyin Asare

Matthew Ashimolowo

Football

Leicester boss Claude Puel facing axe after Crystal Palace thrashing

by 01/05/2018 19:52:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Leicester were humiliated 5-0 by Crystal Palace on Saturday in Premier League
  • Senior Leicester figures are understood to have held an inquest after the game
  • Sources believe loss will be a watershed moment in deciding Claude Puel's fate 
  • Ex-Watford boss Marco Silva has emerged as a potential long-term replacement

By Laurie Whitwell for the Daily Mail

Published: 19:00 EDT, 1 May 2018 | Updated: 19:52 EDT, 1 May 2018

Claude Puel is on course for the sack unless Leicester finish the season strongly after senior club figures were left visibly furious by events at Selhurst Park, Sportsmail can reveal.

High-ranking officials are understood to have held an inquest after the final whistle and sources believe the 5-0 defeat at Crystal Palace could prove a watershed moment in deciding the Frenchman's fate.

To stand a chance of staying on Puel needs to oversee a return to the high-energy pressing that brought four straight wins soon after the 56-year-old took over from Craig Shakespeare in October – beginning with Saturday's visit by West Ham.

Leicester boss Claude Puel is in the firing line following their 5-0 defeat by Crystal Palace
High-ranking Leicester officials are understood to have held an inquest after the final whistle 
That was also the approach that led Leicester to the title in 2016 but Puel has introduced a more methodical system of building from the back, causing players and fans to become disenfranchised.

The hierarchy's anger at the Palace display may already mean it is too late for Puel, however, with a summer parting highly plausible. Marco Silva has emerged as a potential long-term replacement.

Supporters turned against Puel and called for his removal after the latest result left Leicester with just 18 points from their last 18 games and well short of the target for Europa League qualification.

The decision will be made by Leicester's owners, the Srivaddhanaprabha family, and dismissal would mean the search for a fourth manager in 14 months. Silva has admirers at the King Power Stadium for his work at Hull and Watford.

Puel's arrival triggered an uplift in results initially but the style of the side has since provoked irritation among fans and results have tailed off dramatically. Leicester have won just four times in the Premier League since mid December and now sit ninth, 10 points off seventh-placed Burnley.

Ex-Hull and Watford boss Marco Silva has emerged as a potential long-term replacement 
Puel's approach has drawn significant criticism, with particular attention on his limited communication, frequent changes to selection, and a failure to inject intensity into training. Some players are delaying decisions over their futures until the managerial situation becomes clearer.

But there are also Leicester insiders who feel Puel is paying the price for certain players under-performing, while another issue raised relates to the number of squad members commuting from outside Leicestershire, some even as far as London.

Jamie Vardy was left furious by the Palace display, taking to social media to apologise for the 'shambolic performance'. He wrote: 'It wasn't and isn't acceptable for us to lose in that way EVER! Thank you to all the travelling fans who supported us. You deserve better.'

After the visit of West Ham, Leicester finish with fixtures at home Arsenal next Wednesday and away to Tottenham on the final day.

The decision on Puel's fate will be made by Leicester's owners, the Srivaddhanaprabha family
