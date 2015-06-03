Real Madrid 2-2 Bayern Munich (agg 4-3): Karim Benzema nets brace

Latest News

Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
Latest News

‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Latest News

Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Lawsuit accuses Harvey Weinstein of assaulting Marco Polo producer

0out of 5

Open-plan offices make employees more image conscious

0out of 5

111 out of 400 high school students fall ill after their prom

0out of 5

Pompeo vows to make the State Department great again

0out of 5

Apple accused of ripping off iPhone users over battery replacements

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Strive Masiyiwa

Strive Masiyiwa

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Football

Real Madrid 2-2 Bayern Munich (agg 4-3): Karim Benzema nets brace

by 01/05/2018 19:47:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Joshua Kimmich fired in a loose ball from close range to draw the game level on aggregate after three minutes
  • Karim Benzema put Real Madrid back in control of the tie with a headed goal from close range soon after
  • Benzema took advantage of a disastrous mistake from goalkeeper Sven Ulreich to put Real Madrid ahead
  • James Rodriguez drew the game level on the night with a goal from a tight angle against his parent club

By Pete Jenson for the Daily Mail

Published: 16:38 EDT, 1 May 2018 | Updated: 19:47 EDT, 1 May 2018

Real Madrid reached their third consecutive Champions League final with a 4-3 aggregate win over Bayern Munich — but what hope they gave Liverpool.

If Jurgen Klopp’s team can finish the job in Rome on Wednesday night then they can go to Kiev without fear. Madrid owe their place in the final to Bayern Munich keeper Sven Ulreich’s second-half slip in his six-yard box, to favourable penalty decisions, and to their own shot- stopper Keylor Navas.

They had the T-shirts ready. Of course they did. The Champions League final is becoming an end of season routine for the Spanish giants. They slipped them on at the final whistle, each one with a big 13 on the front.

Karim Benzema celebrates in front of the Real Madrid fans after scoring the first of his two goals against Bayern Munich
Karim Benzema celebrates in front of the Real Madrid fans after scoring the first of his two goals against Bayern Munich

Karim Benzema celebrates in front of the Real Madrid fans after scoring the first of his two goals against Bayern Munich

Real Madrid players celebrate as a group after Benzema fires them into the lead on the night and two ahead on aggregate

Benzema scored the first of his two goals with a close-range header from Marcelo's excellent cross after 11 minutes
Benzema scored the first of his two goals with a close-range header from Marcelo's excellent cross after 11 minutes

Benzema scored the first of his two goals with a close-range header from Marcelo's excellent cross after 11 minutes

The French striker was gifted a second goal after a disastrous defensive mix-up between the Bayern Munich back line
The French striker was gifted a second goal after a disastrous defensive mix-up between the Bayern Munich back line

The French striker was gifted a second goal after a disastrous defensive mix-up between the Bayern Munich back line

Sven Ulreich of Bayern Munich looks dejected after his howler gifts Real Madrid their second goal of the game on Tuesday
Sven Ulreich of Bayern Munich looks dejected after his howler gifts Real Madrid their second goal of the game on Tuesday

Sven Ulreich of Bayern Munich looks dejected after his howler gifts Real Madrid their second goal of the game on Tuesday

Franck Ribery comforts team-mate David Alaba following their narrow defeat by Real Madrid at the Bernabeu 
Franck Ribery comforts team-mate David Alaba following their narrow defeat by Real Madrid at the Bernabeu 

Franck Ribery comforts team-mate David Alaba following their narrow defeat by Real Madrid at the Bernabeu 

The victorious home side join hands and celebrate in front of their supporters after reaching another European final
The victorious home side join hands and celebrate in front of their supporters after reaching another European final

The victorious home side join hands and celebrate in front of their supporters after reaching another European final

Cristiano Ronaldo looks to the sky and shouts in jubilation as his side booked their place in the Kiev final on Tuesday night
Cristiano Ronaldo looks to the sky and shouts in jubilation as his side booked their place in the Kiev final on Tuesday night

Cristiano Ronaldo looks to the sky and shouts in jubilation as his side booked their place in the Kiev final on Tuesday night

MATCH FACTS, TEAM LINE-UPS AND MATCH ZONE 

REAL MADRID (4-4-2): 

Navas 9; Vazquez 6, Varane 6, Sergio Ramos 6, Marcelo 7; Kovacic (Casemiro 73min, 6), Kroos 6, Modric 7, Asensio 6 (Nacho 88); Benzema 7 (Bale 72, 6), Ronaldo 6 

Subs not used: Casilla, Ceballos Fernandez, Hernandez, Mayoral

Goals: Benzema 11, 46

Bookings: Modric, Lucas, Casemiro, Varane

Manager: Zinedine Zidane 7

BAYERN MUNICH (4-2-3-1): 

Ulreich 5; Kimmich 7, Hummels 7, Sule 6, Alaba 7; Tolisso 6 (Wagner 76), Thiago 6; Muller 6, Rodriguez 8 (Javi Martinez 84), Ribery 6; Lewandowski 6 

Subs not used: Starke, Rafinha, Mai, Dorsch, Rudy 

Goals: Kimmich 3, Rodriguez 63

Booked: None 

Manager: Jupp Heynckes 6 

Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey) 7

Att: 77,459 

 

If they win in Ukraine it will be their 13th European Cup. But on this showing it’s a sizeable ‘if’.

Sure, they showed all the true grit that makes them serial winners but they defended like a team who will struggle to cope with Mo Salah and company.

‘We can be very content with ourselves,’ said Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane. ‘And even more so because of the way we suffered. It was a crazy game but a good one for us.’

What cannot be questioned is Madrid’s ability to suffer. And to come out at the end victorious. Their keeper is typical of that.

Navas has his faults. Why else have Madrid pursued Manchester United’s David de Gea on and off for the last three years? But he was heroic on a night when Bayern threw everything at their opponents from as early as the third minute, when they took the lead.

Thomas Muller crossed from the right. Sergio Ramos should have dealt with the danger at the near post but his fumbled clearance hit Robert Lewandowski and Joshua Kimmich shot past Navas.

It was Karim Benzema who got Madrid back into it. Marcelo crossed from the left and the much-criticised French forward rose unmarked to head Madrid 3-2 ahead on aggregate.

Both sides were defending woefully. Bayern had allowed Madrid to play from one side of the pitch to the other ahead of Benzema’s equaliser. Madrid were suffering without holding midfielder Casemiro, who was surprisingly dropped by Zidane. The hosts should have extended their advantage just before the half-hour when Marcelo got to the byline but could not find Cristiano Ronaldo with the pull-back. 

Joshua Kimmich fires home the opening goal of the game from close range after pouncing on a loose ball in the penalty box
Joshua Kimmich fires home the opening goal of the game from close range after pouncing on a loose ball in the penalty box

Joshua Kimmich fires home the opening goal of the game from close range after pouncing on a loose ball in the penalty box

Kimmich celebrates his goal with Bayern Munich team-mate Thomas Muller with just three minutes of the second leg played
Kimmich celebrates his goal with Bayern Munich team-mate Thomas Muller with just three minutes of the second leg played

Kimmich celebrates his goal with Bayern Munich team-mate Thomas Muller with just three minutes of the second leg played

Real Madrid forward Benzema heads the ball into Bayern Munich net to put his side back in front on aggregate
Real Madrid forward Benzema heads the ball into Bayern Munich net to put his side back in front on aggregate

Real Madrid forward Benzema heads the ball into Bayern Munich net to put his side back in front on aggregate

The France international celebrates in front of a packed Santiago Bernabeu after scoring the equalising goal on Tuesday

Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich goes down under the challenge of Sergio Ramos (left) but is denied a penalty kick
Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich goes down under the challenge of Sergio Ramos (left) but is denied a penalty kick

Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich goes down under the challenge of Sergio Ramos (left) but is denied a penalty kick

Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski fires a shot at goal as Real Madrid captain Ramos slides in an attempt to block it
Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski fires a shot at goal as Real Madrid captain Ramos slides in an attempt to block it

Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski fires a shot at goal as Real Madrid captain Ramos slides in an attempt to block it

James Rodriguez (No 11) misses a golden opportunity to score against his parent club and put Bayern Munich back in the lead

Madrid were still wide open and Navas had to get down well to save from Muller. With 10 minutes left of the first half, James Rodriguez missed from two yards out.

Mats Hummels started the move gliding out of defence and assisting Lewandowski who drew a save from Navas. The ball looped up at the back post and when Marcelo attempted his clearance the ball hit Muller and dropped to Rodriguez. He blazed over, falling in a heap in the six-yard box. It was a huge let-off.

Madrid needed respite and Ronaldo provided some with a shot to Ulreich’s near post, where the keeper pushed out for a corner. The holders still had the advantage at half-time but Zidane’s masterplan had been unpicked by Bayern Munich. Surprisingly he made no substitutions but far from paying for his inaction he watched his team make it 4-2 on aggregate.

Ulreich received a back-pass from Corentin Tolisso. The keeper seemed to register late that he could not pick up the ball and, inexplicably, let it run past him.

Benzema could not believe his good fortune. He ran in his second goal of the night. And in front of the massed ranks of the white-shirted Real Madrid supporters the poor Bayern keeper waited for the glares of the defenders in front of him. What had he been thinking? ‘We gave them a gift,’ said Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes.

Bayern responded and when Ramos barged into Lewandowski from behind, referee Cuneyt Cakir could easily have given a spot-kick. It was a similar foul to the one on Lucas Vazquez that had won Madrid a decisive penalty against Juventus in the last round. 

Madrid had also been fortunate in the first half when a handball in the area by Marcelo had gone unnoticed. 

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Ulreich can only watch as Benzema latches onto the loose ball after he failed to clear it
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Ulreich can only watch as Benzema latches onto the loose ball after he failed to clear it

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Ulreich can only watch as Benzema latches onto the loose ball after he failed to clear it

Benzema puts Real Madrid into the lead and two clear on aggregate with a tap in after a mix up in the Bayern Munich defence
Benzema puts Real Madrid into the lead and two clear on aggregate with a tap in after a mix up in the Bayern Munich defence

Benzema puts Real Madrid into the lead and two clear on aggregate with a tap in after a mix up in the Bayern Munich defence

Luka Modric gestures to the Real Madrid fans in the stands as the home side celebrate Benzema's second goal of the game
Luka Modric gestures to the Real Madrid fans in the stands as the home side celebrate Benzema's second goal of the game

Luka Modric gestures to the Real Madrid fans in the stands as the home side celebrate Benzema's second goal of the game

Rodriguez, on loan from Real Madrid at Bayern Munich, fires past goalkeeper Keylor Navas to make it 2-2 on the night
Rodriguez, on loan from Real Madrid at Bayern Munich, fires past goalkeeper Keylor Navas to make it 2-2 on the night

Rodriguez, on loan from Real Madrid at Bayern Munich, fires past goalkeeper Keylor Navas to make it 2-2 on the night

Rodriguez puts his hands up to the Madrid fans as he refuses to celebrate the goal that put Bayern Munich back on terms
Rodriguez puts his hands up to the Madrid fans as he refuses to celebrate the goal that put Bayern Munich back on terms

Rodriguez puts his hands up to the Madrid fans as he refuses to celebrate the goal that put Bayern Munich back on terms

Ronaldo could have settled it from five yards out but he blasted over from Marcelo’s cross.

The game was broken with spaces everywhere. It was set up for Gareth Bale but he continued his warm-up down by the right-hand corner of the half Bayern were attacking. He had a good view of the next goal. Rodriguez did not celebrate against his old team but the damage was done. Navas was slow off his line and the Colombian finished brilliantly with his right foot. Bayern now needed just one goal to go through.

But it never came, as Navas brilliantly denied Tolisso with a point-blank save late on.

‘We had the upper hand, we had chance after chance, but we didn’t take them and that cost us,’ said Bayern defender Hummels. ‘It’s no good if we put up a good fight and play well. If you want to win this title, you need to be clinical.’

Madrid managed to hang on. Then they got the T-shirts on and brought the children out. The night ended with Marcelo’s son Enzo taking shots at Ronaldo’s son in the goalmouth in front of still-celebrating supporters.

Child’s play. Madrid in the final once again.

Referee Cuneyt Cakir speaks to Real Madrid star Ramos as he argues his case after giving a free kick away to Bayern Munich
Referee Cuneyt Cakir speaks to Real Madrid star Ramos as he argues his case after giving a free kick away to Bayern Munich

Referee Cuneyt Cakir speaks to Real Madrid star Ramos as he argues his case after giving a free kick away to Bayern Munich

Real Madrid striker Benzema attempts to evade the challenge of three Bayern Munich players during the first half on Tuesday
Real Madrid striker Benzema attempts to evade the challenge of three Bayern Munich players during the first half on Tuesday

Real Madrid striker Benzema attempts to evade the challenge of three Bayern Munich players during the first half on Tuesday

Ronaldo looks frustrated after his Real Madrid team-mate fails to pass the ball to him during an attacking move
Ronaldo looks frustrated after his Real Madrid team-mate fails to pass the ball to him during an attacking move

Ronaldo looks frustrated after his Real Madrid team-mate fails to pass the ball to him during an attacking move

Bayern Munich winger Ribery looks dejected after his Bayern Munich side fall at the Champions League semi-final stage
Bayern Munich winger Ribery looks dejected after his Bayern Munich side fall at the Champions League semi-final stage

Bayern Munich winger Ribery looks dejected after his Bayern Munich side fall at the Champions League semi-final stage

Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski sits on the Bernabeu pitch after they crashed out of the Champions League last four
Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski sits on the Bernabeu pitch after they crashed out of the Champions League last four

Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski sits on the Bernabeu pitch after they crashed out of the Champions League last four

Advertisement

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Football Supporters Federation meet MPs at Westminster to discuss safe standing

Real Madrid 2-2 Bayern Munich (agg 4-3): Karim Benzema nets brace

Leicester boss Claude Puel facing axe after Crystal Palace thrashing

Romelu Lukaku will be fit for FA Cup final against Chelsea after ankle injury scare against Arsenal 

Jack Wilshere claims Arsenal contract talks are progressing

Liverpool fans out and about in Rome as they look ahead to crunch Champions League semi-final clash 

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich LIVE: Champions League 2018 finalist decider

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More