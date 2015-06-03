Latest News

Harry Kane blasts 'silly' FA tweet following Tottenham's FA Cup exit

by 01/05/2018 20:53:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Harry Kane believes a tweet mocking him sent from the FA account was 'silly'
  • The FA's official Twitter account said Kane was in 'Chris Smalling's pocket'
  • The inference was that Smalling marked Kane out of their recent FA Cup clash
  • Kane questioned whether other countries would seek to undermine its stars

By Adam Crafton for the Daily Mail

Published: 17:35 EDT, 1 May 2018 | Updated: 20:53 EDT, 1 May 2018

Harry Kane believes a tweet sent from a Football Association account mocking his FA Cup semi-final performance against Manchester United was 'silly' and the Tottenham striker questioned whether any other country would seek to undermine its leading stars.

Following Tottenham's 2-1 defeat by United, the FA's official FA Cup account sent a message that asked United and England defender Chris Smalling 'What's in your pocket?' and then included a clip of Smalling replying: 'Harry Kane.' The inference was that Smalling had marked Kane out of the game as Tottenham fell to defeat.

Kane has endured a peculiar few weeks after also being criticised when Tottenham appealed to the Premier League so that a goal against Stoke could be given to the striker, rather than Christian Eriksen, as Kane claimed he got the final touch. 

Harry Kane believes a tweet mocking him sent from the official FA account was 'silly'
Harry Kane believes a tweet mocking him sent from the official FA account was 'silly'

Harry Kane believes a tweet mocking him sent from the official FA account was 'silly'

It has also correlated with a downturn in form amid concerns he may have returned too early from an ankle injury.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has already described the Tweet as 'embarrassing' and Kane says it was 'silly'.

'The FA tweet was a silly tweet,' Kane said. 'We all know that. I talked to the gaffer about it and all we said was, 'Would other countries do that to their players?' Probably not. It is something that has gone. Two weeks ago now or whatever – I am over it.

'The gaffer may have said that I am sad but I am focused. I am a guy that gets over things. I look forward to the next game and that is all I worry about – out on the pitch and trying to do my job.'

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has already described the Tweet as ‘embarrassing’
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has already described the Tweet as ‘embarrassing’

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has already described the Tweet as 'embarrassing'

Kane was then asked whether he found it strange that he has been roundly mocked on social media. He is not the only England star to receive a negative reaction, with players such as his team-mate Dele Alli and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling often booed at away grounds.

Kane said: 'It's strange. Maybe it's a mentality thing. It is easier nowadays maybe to banter England players or take the mickey out of the England players. So if we don't do well in the World Cup, then they can write and say, "We told you so." But that is maybe a weaker mentality.

'But as a team it is what it is. We have got to go with the mindset and belief that we can do it. We try to win everything we go into – the World Cup is no different.'

The FA's official Twitter account hinted Kane was in Chris Smalling's pocket in the semi-final
The FA's official Twitter account hinted Kane was in Chris Smalling's pocket in the semi-final

The FA's official Twitter account hinted Kane was in Chris Smalling's pocket in the semi-final

'People are going to have their opinions. When you are not doing well or the team are not doing well, people are going to look for certain individuals to dig out. It is what it is. It is part of the game. I have always said I try not to get too high or get too low because you never know what is around the corner.

Kane says he will continue to use social media: 'It is just a small number of fans who maybe go over the mark but that is just life. You cannot get too down about that. I love my fans all around the world and hopefully that can give me their respect.'

Kane also insisted he is fully fit and has not given up hope of usurping Liverpool's Mo Salah to claim the Premier League Golden Boot for a third season in a row.

Kane has 27 Premier League goals this season, compared to Salah's 31, but Tottenham have three games left to play compared to Liverpool's two, while the Merseyside club may yet rest the Egyptian to save him for Champions League duties.

Spurs were beaten 2-1 in the semi-finals of the FA Cup by Manchester United at Wembley
Spurs were beaten 2-1 in the semi-finals of the FA Cup by Manchester United at Wembley

Spurs were beaten 2-1 in the semi-finals of the FA Cup by Manchester United at Wembley

Kane returned swiftly from an ankle injury and some had questioned whether he returned too soon after a more sluggish period of recent form. But the Tottenham captain he insists he is in perfect shape. He scored Spurs' second goal in the 2-0 win over Watford on Monday night.

'The ankle is good,' Kane said. 'It was good to score and I had a couple of chances. I feel good. I am looking forward to the last three weeks.

'Two in my last two Premier League games is good. Every striker in every country wants to win the Golden Boot. It is something I want to win. I want to win at everything I do, whether it's the Golden Boot or every game. Even if it is just playing a game with my mates - I want to win that. I am not afraid to say so.'

