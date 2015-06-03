Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
'2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari'- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

Football

Liverpool can 'really hurt' Real Madrid, says Gerrard and Lampard

by 01/05/2018 20:52:00 0 comments 1 Views

By Alex Martin For Mailonline

Published: 17:33 EDT, 1 May 2018 | Updated: 20:52 EDT, 1 May 2018

Liverpool will fancy their chances of beating Real Madrid in the Champions League final as the 12-time winners are not on the same level as they have been in recent seasons, claims three men who have all lifted the trophy.

Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand and Steven Gerrard both believe Bayern Munich deserve to be in the final after watching Real Madrid edge past the German side in a tightly-contested semi-final second leg.

Despite the incredible achievement of reaching three consecutive finals and four in five years, Lampard believes Zinedine Zidane's men are on the turn and may have used up all of their luck at the Bernabeu on Tuesday evening.

Real Madrid will struggle to maintain the attacking threat of Liverpool if they make the final
Real Madrid will struggle to maintain the attacking threat of Liverpool if they make the final

Real Madrid will struggle to maintain the attacking threat of Liverpool if they make the final

Rio Ferdinand, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard were all critical of Real Madrid's display
Rio Ferdinand, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard were all critical of Real Madrid's display

Rio Ferdinand, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard were all critical of Real Madrid's display

"If they go into the final and play 4-4-2, the way they did today, they'll get destroyed and picked apart."

Rio Ferdinand fears for Real Madrid IF they come up against Liverpool in the Champions League final. pic.twitter.com/Y5d0i1VLdU

— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 1, 2018

Speaking on BT Sport, Lampard said: ‘Bayern were fantastic. We’ve all been there and there is no worse feeling in football when you know you deserve the result. 

'This Real team is not same as last few years, despite great success this year they are at a lower level. Can they rely on luck one more time?' 

Real Madrid are likely to face Liverpool in the Champions League final on May 26 with the Reds taking a 5-2 lead to Rome with them on Wednesday night.

And former Liverpool captain Gerrard, who lifted the trophy back in 2005, believes Jurgen Klopp's men will head to Ukraine without fear after seeing Real Madrid's defence struggle to maintain order. 

He said: 'It's an incredible achievement [three-straight finals], but it was desperate at times for Real. They were all over place at back. Bayern will be full of regret. They were dominant over two legs and the far better team for me. 

Lampard believes Liverpool have a great chance to win the Champions League this season
Lampard believes Liverpool have a great chance to win the Champions League this season

Lampard believes Liverpool have a great chance to win the Champions League this season

Karim Benzema celebrates as he fires Real Madrid into a third successive European final
Karim Benzema celebrates as he fires Real Madrid into a third successive European final

Karim Benzema celebrates as he fires Real Madrid into a third successive European final

'Real should be worried, because this Madrid team have major problems at full back and crosses, Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and [Andrew] Robertson are two of best crossers in Premier League. 

‘On what you’ve seen over two legs, you think Liverpool can really hurt this Real team.'

Agreeing with his co-pundit, Lampard finished: 'Liverpool scored most goals in the group stages and have carried on in knockouts. If they keep momentum they can win this.'

Speaking on Real Madrid's tactics on the night, Ferdinand added: 'If they go into the final and play 4-4-2 the way they did today they will get picked apart and destroyed.'

