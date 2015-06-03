Marcelo admits he was lucky not to give away penalty against Bayern Munich

By Richard Martin, Reuters

Real Madrid left back Marcelo admitted he was fortunate not to concede a penalty during their 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich at the Bernabeu, a let-off that helped the holders reach the Champions League final 4-3 on aggregate on Tuesday.

The Brazilian defender blocked a shot from Joshua Kimmich in the penalty area at the end of the first half with the score at 1-1 but Turkish referee Cuneyt Cakir gave a corner.

Kimmich had given Bayern the lead but Karim Benzema soon cancelled the goal out and the Frenchman put Madrid 2-1 up just after the break following a clanger from keeper Sven Ulreich.

The goal meant Bayern had to score two more goals to knock Real out and they only managed one, from James Rodriguez.

'It's a handball, it hit me on the hand and I think it's a penalty,' Marcelo told reporters. 'If I say it didn't hit me I'd be lying, but football is like that.

'I don't talk about referees, but it's clear that sometimes they go in your favour and other times against you, but whatever happens, you have to play football.'

Jerome Boateng was unavailable for the Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid - but that did not stop him complaining about the decision.

Boateng suffered a hamstring strain in Bayern's 2-1 first leg defeat in Munich, so had to sit out the match on Tuesday evening.

Boateng joined in the Bayern fans' online displeasure, tweeting a screen grab from the TV coverage and circling the ball striking Marcelo's arm.

The German international tweeted: 'No penalty?!? Come on...', with an angry emoji to round off his fury.