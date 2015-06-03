Latest News

Football

Sergio Ramos slams Real Madrid critics as he leads Champions League final celebrations

01/05/2018 20:49:00
  • REPORT: Real Madrid edged into the Champions League final on Tuesday night
  • Zinedine Zidane's men narrowly beat Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate
  • The Real squad stayed behind after full-time to celebrate the win with their fans 
  • Sergio Ramos led the Real celebrations after they game as he sang with fans 
  • The Real captain slammed their critics, claiming it is in their DNA to win 

By Jaime Wright For Mailonline

Published: 18:36 EDT, 1 May 2018 | Updated: 20:49 EDT, 1 May 2018

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos led the celebrations and responded to critics after reaching a third straight Champions league final by insisting they 'prefer to speak on the pitch'.

Zinedine Zidane's men endured a nail-biting finish at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night to hold off the bombardment of desperate attacks by Bayern Munich and eventually held on to secure a 4-3 aggregate win.

'Real Madrid deserve to be in Kiev,' said captain Ramos. 'Our DNA pushes us to fight until the end. Now we have to enjoy it and try to win the final. People always run their mouths, we prefer to speak on the pitch. 

The Real Madrid players celebrate reaching their third straight Champions League final
The Real Madrid players celebrate reaching their third straight Champions League final

The Real Madrid players celebrate reaching their third straight Champions League final

Sergio Ramos led the Real celebrations after they beat Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate
Sergio Ramos led the Real celebrations after they beat Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate

Sergio Ramos led the Real celebrations after they beat Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate

Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Gareth Bale and Marcelo share a picture in the dressing room
Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Gareth Bale and Marcelo share a picture in the dressing room

Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Gareth Bale and Marcelo share a picture in the dressing room

'I'm proud of this team, this is the reward for so much sacrifice. We were convinced that we could do it and we did it.'

A brace from Karim Benzema on the night was enough to see Real through to the final in Kiev on May 26, with Joshua Kimmich and James Rodriguez' goals proving to be merely consolations come the full-time whistle.

It was a whistle that triggered a scene of pure euphoria and jubilation at the Bernabeu as the Real players celebrated their triumph with team-mates, staff, family and thousands of ecstatic supporters.

Cristiano Ronaldo roars as the Madrid fans start their celebrations in the background
Cristiano Ronaldo roars as the Madrid fans start their celebrations in the background

Cristiano Ronaldo roars as the Madrid fans start their celebrations in the background

Ronaldo's Son took to the Bernabeu pitch after the full-time whistle on Tuesday
Ronaldo's Son took to the Bernabeu pitch after the full-time whistle on Tuesday

Ronaldo's Son took to the Bernabeu pitch after the full-time whistle on Tuesday

Ronaldo Jnr makes a diving effort to clear the ball off the line with his head
Ronaldo Jnr makes a diving effort to clear the ball off the line with his head

Ronaldo Jnr makes a diving effort to clear the ball off the line with his head

The youngster had watched his dad help Real to their third straight European final
The youngster had watched his dad help Real to their third straight European final

The youngster had watched his dad help Real to their third straight European final

Captain Ramos led the songs and chants alongside the ecstatic Real supporters
Captain Ramos led the songs and chants alongside the ecstatic Real supporters

Captain Ramos led the songs and chants alongside the ecstatic Real supporters

And while all this was going on, Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr was given the all clear to put his skills on show as he took to the Bernabeu pitch.

His dad was unable to have an impact in either of the semi-final legs, but the youngster, who is also part of Real's youth academy, took his opportunity to show what he's made of as he was pictured passing the ball before taking an unexpected place in goal.

In typical outfield fashion, Ronaldo Jnr was able to track back and dive to head the ball clear of danger. With a name like Ronaldo it would be criminal to become a goalkeeper though.

Elsewhere, the Real players were off celebrating their historic victory with the opportunity to secure an unprecedented treble of Champions League titles in consecutive seasons firmly on the cards.

Captain Ramos was swamped by many home supporters as he took control of a microphone to lead the celebratory chants, while Marcelo was another to bring a family member onto the pitch.

Defender Marcelo launches his child into the air as the pair celebrate the historic night for Real
Defender Marcelo launches his child into the air as the pair celebrate the historic night for Real

Defender Marcelo launches his child into the air as the pair celebrate the historic night for Real

Ramos explained how winning is in Real's 'DNA' after leading his team-mates to another final
Ramos explained how winning is in Real's 'DNA' after leading his team-mates to another final

Ramos explained how winning is in Real's 'DNA' after leading his team-mates to another final

Wearing a commemorative t-shirt to mark Real reaching the final, the Brazilian was pictured launching his child up in the air after helping Real stride to dizzy heights of their own.

On the night though, it was a blooper that helped Real into May's final in Ukraine by Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich.

The German misjudged a back pass at the start of the second half which saw Karim Benzema pounce and tap in to an open net for his second of the night, leaving Bayern with a mountain that proved all too tall to climb. 

Zidane's men now await the result of Wednesday's other semi-final between Roma and Liverpool to discover who they will face in Kiev come May.

The Spanish centre back will hope to make it three in a row for Real come the final on May 26
The Spanish centre back will hope to make it three in a row for Real come the final on May 26

The Spanish centre back will hope to make it three in a row for Real come the final on May 26

