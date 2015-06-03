Ndidi Voted Leicester City Young Player Of The Year

By Adeboye Amosu: Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has won Leicester City’s Young Player of the Year award for the season, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ndidi picked the gong at the club’s annual awards night on Tuesday night.

The former Genk of Belgium player beat the duo of Ben Chilwel and Demarai Gray to the award.

He was also nominated for the Players’ Player of the Season along with Harry Maguire and James Vardy with the Maguire going home with award.

The trio were also contention for the player of the season award which was also won by Maguire.

Captain of the team, Wes Morgan, went home with the performance of the prize.

Vardy’s superb volley against West Brom was voted the goal of the season

Ndidi who has been a key performer for the Foxes this season has made 33 league appearances for the club with four assists to his name.

Watch The Premier League Live!! with EXPRESSVPN the #1 Trusted Name in VPN