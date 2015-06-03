CIES Observatory Rules Nigeria Out Of World Cup Title, Tips Spain; Pinnick Disagrees

Latest News

Latest News

[Music] Derinola – Prayer

01/05/2018 21:43:00
Latest News

[Music] RapMonster Ft. Danny S – Massive Scam

01/05/2018 22:01:00
Latest News

[Music] PlayBoy – RollerCoaster (Prod. Chilly Ace)

01/05/2018 22:02:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Orbiting is the creepy social media stalking technique you're probably guilty of

0out of 5

Kanye West sparks fury as he compares himself to Harriet Tubman

0out of 5

Mother bans nine-year-old daughter from wearing short shorts

0out of 5

Mueller's former assistant says grammatical errors prove leaked 44 questions came from TRUMP

0out of 5

Parkland shooter's brother is arrested AGAIN for violating the terms of his probation

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Yasseen Mansour

Yasseen Mansour

0out of 5
Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

0out of 5
Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

0out of 5
Patrice Motsepe

Patrice Motsepe

0out of 5
Strive Masiyiwa

Strive Masiyiwa

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Football

CIES Observatory Rules Nigeria Out Of World Cup Title, Tips Spain; Pinnick Disagrees

by 01/05/2018 17:23:00 0 comments 1 Views
By Dare Esan:
Reputable research group CIES Football Observatory has emphatically ruled Nigeria’s Super Eagles out of contention for the Russia 2018 World Cup trophy, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
In the group’s weekly post (issue number 225), Nigeria are ranked the 22nd best out of the 32 teams that will be at the tournament whick kicks off on June 14.
The reserach group’s study looked at the number of matches players used in the 2018 World Cup qualification stage were involved in at domestic league level since July 2017 and the profile of clubs that they featured for before arriving at the decision that ranks Spain as the favourite for the title.
Nigeria’s Group D foes at the World Cup in Russia, Argentina and Croatia, are ranked seventh and eighth respectively in the table with Iceland coming in as 23rd best behind Nigeria.
Among the five African countries that will participate in the mundial, the Super Eagles are ranked the third best behind Sadio Mane’s Senegal, who are ranked the most likely African nation to spring a surprise and Morocco.
Mohammed Salah’s Egypt are the least ranked outsiders among the Africn nations behind Tunisia.
Meanwhile Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick, insists Nigeria are capable of springing that surprise in Russia by going all the way to the final to win the trophy.
“Again, people say why do I say that Nigeria can win the World Cup. If you have a child, what do you wish for the child- for him to be the best and nothing else. And if you have a younger brother, what do you pray for him to achieve? To be better than you. So, I don’t have any regret saying that Nigeria can win the World Cup,” Pinnick said.
Watch The Premier League Live!! with EXPRESSVPN the #1 Trusted Name in VPN

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Oliseh Officially Announces End Of Fortuna Sittard Contract

Roma Coach Di Francesco Banks On Dzeko For “Miracle” Vs Liverpool

Aubameyang, Zaha, Sterling, Pogba, Pep, Mourinho, Allardyce Up For EPL April Awards

Nigeria Lose To Slovakia At World Team Table Tennis Tourney

Klopp Dreams Champions League Final, Praises Salah

Moses Fired Up For Super Eagles’ Wembley Clash Vs England

Pamodzi: We are Ready To Make History In Okpekpe Again

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More