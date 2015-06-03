Benzema Fires Real Madrid Past Bayern Into Third Straight UCL Final

Real Madrid are on course to win a third consecutive UEFA Champions League title after they qualified for final By defeating Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

It was the 15th time Real Madrid were making the UEFA Champions League final.

The Los Blancos were held to 2-2 draw by Bavarians in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday after the first leg ended 2-1 in favour of Real Madrid.

Joshua Kimmich scored in the third minute of the game to give Jupp Heynckes’ side the lead but Karim Benzema restored parity for Real Madrid eight minutes later .

With the scores level at 1-1 after the break, Benzema gave Real Madrid a bright start to the second half scoring a second goal a minute into the half.

Benzema capitalized on a howler from the Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich to tap into an easy net for Madrid’s second goal on the night.

James Rodriguez drew Bayern level in the 63rd minute, firing in through the legs of Keylor Navas.

Bayern mounted pressure in search of a late go with Rodriguez, Matt Hummels, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller all coming close to getting a third goal for the 2013 UEFA Champions League winners.