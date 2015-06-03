Pamodzi: We are Ready To Make History In Okpekpe Again

Latest News

Latest News

[Music] Derinola – Prayer

01/05/2018 21:43:00
Latest News

[Music] RapMonster Ft. Danny S – Massive Scam

01/05/2018 22:01:00
Latest News

[Music] PlayBoy – RollerCoaster (Prod. Chilly Ace)

01/05/2018 22:02:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Orbiting is the creepy social media stalking technique you're probably guilty of

0out of 5

Kanye West sparks fury as he compares himself to Harriet Tubman

0out of 5

Mother bans nine-year-old daughter from wearing short shorts

0out of 5

Mueller's former assistant says grammatical errors prove leaked 44 questions came from TRUMP

0out of 5

Parkland shooter's brother is arrested AGAIN for violating the terms of his probation

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5
Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

0out of 5
Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

2out of 5
Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Football

Pamodzi: We are Ready To Make History In Okpekpe Again

by 01/05/2018 16:43:00 0 comments 1 Views
Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organisers of the prestigious Okpekpe international 10km road race have assured of staging another world class event come next weekend in Okpekpe near Auchi, Edo State.
Zack Amodu, the director of organisation for the race, says all logistics, both technical and administrative, are in place for a bigger and better Okpekpe race this year.
“We are set to go. We have concluded all arrangements for a hitch-free and successful race on Saturday May 12. We have the elite athletes list compiled and visas will be secured at the point of entry when they come in next week,” said Amodu who also revealed arrangements for the live telecast of the race have also been concluded.
“Last weekend SuperSport, our official media partner were in Okpekpe to do a pre-production planning and set-up required for a live telecast of the event.We have also made arrangement to accommodate as many as 400 Nigerian elite athletes that will participate in the race. This is unprecedented in the organisation of road races in Nigeria,” Amodu added.
The director of organisation also disclosed that arrangement for a seamless doping control have also been concluded.
“We have the doping control station built in Okpekpe.It has a waiting room,a working room and toilets for both men and women since the race is mixed gender.
We also have the sample collection equipment vis the collection vessels for collecting urine/blood from the athletes as well as sealable and tamper-evident bottles and lids for securing the samples.
“We also have key officials that will ensure a smooth and incident-free organisation of the race in place. We have the start and finish managers whose jobs will be to set up the start and the finish area including the mobile toilets, changing facilities,baggage handling, refreshments, crowd control barriers and the timing system among other things.
“Of course we have announced that Dr Akin Amao will be in charge of the anti doping unit.We have the starter,timekeepers, recorders and the race referee secured as well as technical officials that will handle the race entries and issue race numbers and instructions.”
Amodu is confident Nigerians will be delighted with the organisation of this year’s race.
“It is going to be different from what Nigerians have seen in the past editions because this is a silver label race, the first of its kind in West Africa.
“Are we equipped enough to deliver a truly world class race on May 12 in Okpekpe? I will tell you we are.We have the experience of organising the first ever label road race in Africa to draw from. We also have the trust of the IAAF that we can do it.
Of course we would not have been given the silver label if the international governing body thinks we can not. We have the technical support of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria and the administrative and logistics support from the government of Edo State under the leadership of his excellency, Godwin Obaseki, who has been part of the race from inception in 2013.”
The Okpekpe international 10km road race is organised by Pamodzi Sports Marketing, a leader in sports marketing, sponsorship, hospitality and Rights Acquisition business in Nigeria.
Watch The Premier League Live!! with EXPRESSVPN the #1 Trusted Name in VPN

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Oliseh Officially Announces End Of Fortuna Sittard Contract

Roma Coach Di Francesco Banks On Dzeko For “Miracle” Vs Liverpool

Aubameyang, Zaha, Sterling, Pogba, Pep, Mourinho, Allardyce Up For EPL April Awards

Nigeria Lose To Slovakia At World Team Table Tennis Tourney

Klopp Dreams Champions League Final, Praises Salah

Moses Fired Up For Super Eagles’ Wembley Clash Vs England

Pamodzi: We are Ready To Make History In Okpekpe Again

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More