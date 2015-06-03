Moses Fired Up For Super Eagles’ Wembley Clash Vs England

By Johnny Edward:

Chelsea star Victor Moses is looking forward to Nigeria’s international friendly game against the Three Lions of England at Wembley Stadium on June 2 , reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Moses, who was instrumental in the Super Eagles’ Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign, took to his Twitter handle to share his anticipation ahead of the game.

“Super Eagles are coming to Wembley! Not long to go until we meet the 3 Lions

#NaijaTakeover #SoarSuperEagles,” Moses tweeted on Tuesday .

The former Wigan Athletic and Liverpool winger has made 31 international appearances for the Super Eagles and has scored 11 goals since he made his debut in 2012.

Nigeria will face Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in Group D at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

