Nigeria Lose To Slovakia At World Team Table Tennis Tourney

By Johnny Edward:

Nigeria’s table tennis team suffered a 3-1 defeat to Slovakia at the ongoing Liebherr 2018 World Team Table Tennis Championships in Halmstad, Sweden, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

It was their first defeat in the tournament.

A combined effort from the Nigerian team comprising of Aruna Quadri, Bode Abiodun, Olajide Omotayo and Segun Toriola who won silver at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia had earlier defeated Turkey 3-0 and Argentina 3-1 in their opening two games of the Men’s Division 2 Group F.

Segun Toriola lost 3-0 (14-16, 8-11, 2-11) to Pistej Lubomir in the first game but Quadri levelled the game for Nigeria by defeating Wang Yang 3-0 (11-3,11-6,11-2).

Slovakia went 2-1 up in game three when Olajide Omotayo suffered a painful 3-2 (9-11, 11-7, 11-4, 10-12, 7-11) defeat to Novota Samuel having come from a set down to lead 2-1.

Toriola missed a chance to even scores for Nigeria in game four, losing 3-0 to Wang Yang 3-0 (5-11, 6-11, 1-11).

Nigeria are now third in the men 2nd Division – Group F – standings with five points from three games.

On Wednesday, Nigeria will face Bulgaria in their fourth game of the tournament on table 11 before taking on Australia on table 22 on same day for a place in the next round.

Watch The Premier League Live!! with EXPRESSVPN the #1 Trusted Name in VPN