Aubameyang, Zaha, Sterling, Pogba, Pep, Mourinho, Allardyce Up For EPL April Awards

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling have all been nominated for April’s Premier League Player of the Month award.

Crystal Palace star Wilfred Zaha, Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, Tottenham Hotspur ‘s Christian Eriksen and Jake Livermore of West Bromwich Albion are also nominated.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, the league’s top scorer with 31 goals, won the award for March.

Sterling was directly involved in six goals during the period in question, more than any of the other nominees, while Pickford kept three clean sheets.

Pogba and Aubameyang each scored three league goals in April, while Zaha netted four times as Palace eased away from relegation trouble.

Meanwhile, Everton manager Sam Allardyce and Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho are among the nominees for April’s Manager of the Month.

The other managers up for the award are Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, whose team have been crowned league champions, Crystal Palace’s Roy Hodgson and West Bromwich Albion caretaker manager Darren Moore.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche won the award for March.

