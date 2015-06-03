Oliseh Officially Announces End Of Fortuna Sittard Contract

Former Super Eagles captain and head coach Sunday Oliseh has announced that his contract with newly promoted Dutch Eredivisie club Fortuna Sittard as chief coach has come to an end, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Oliseh was appointed the Fortuna Sittard coach in December 2016 when they were struggling in the Dutch second-tier. He saved them from relegation to the third division last season and then got them into the promotion play-offs before falling out with the management.

He was suspended allegedly for insubordination and was suspended. The former Ajax and Juventus midfielder’s case with Fortuna Sittard had to be resolved through arbitration.

“Today 1st Of May 2018 officially ends my contract with Fortuna Sittard as Chief Coach. A big thank you to all who helped make this past 17 months a phenomenal success, especially Gino Facenna,Alex Voigt,my players, people of Sittard and all well wishers. Stay blessed,” Oliseh tweeted on Tuesday.

Oliseh also set a new record as the first coach to ever win eight consecutive home games in the history of Fortuna Sittard and was also the first coach ever in the club’s history to win seven consecutive games.

He congratulated Fortuna Sittard last week on their promotion to the Dutch top flight.

