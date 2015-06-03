Liverpool add finishing touches to Champions League 2nd leg preparation

Liverpool add finishing touches to Champions League 2nd leg preparationby Rohan Toure 02/05/2018 04:01:00 0 comments 1 Views
- Liverpool set to work in Roma's stadium to become familiar with surroundings
- Reds take 5-2 advantage into second leg against Italian side in semi-final
- Jurgen Klopp watched over squad as they trained on balmy evening in Rome
- John Arne Riise tweeted from stands as former defender watched session
By Will Griffee For Mailonline
Published: 13:56 EDT, 1 May 2018 | Updated: 04:01 EDT, 2 May 2018
Liverpool put the finishing touches to preparations for their Champions League second leg showdown with Roma.
The Reds trained inside the Stadio Olimpico and Jurgen Klopp oversaw the session as his squad familarised themselves with their surroundings.
Mo Salah and Sadio Mane shared a joke and the players generally seemed in high spirits.
Mo Salah found something amusing as Liverpool trained at the Stadio Olimpico
Sadio Mane and Salah seemed in high spirits just one day before the second leg showdown
The players donned a grey training kit and it appeared to be a light session ahead of Wednesday night's kick off in Rome.
A familiar face also dropped by to watch on from the stands. John Arne Riise, who made more than 200 appearances for the Reds between 2001-08, is still a loyal fan.
He tweeted his view from the sidelines and wrote: 'Just at Stadio Olimpico watching LFC training.'
Jurgen Klopp addressed the team as they went through a light session in the Italian capital
Loris Karius will be starting in goal and tasked with protecting Liverpool's advantage
The visitors carry a 5-2 lead into the game and are huge favourites to advance
The visitors are heavy favourites to progress to the Champions League final but will be wary of a Roma side inspired by their comeback against Barcelona in the previous round.
An away goal could put the tie to bed and Liverpool's prolific front three of Salah, Mane and Roberto Firmino will be confident of getting on the scoresheet, particularly with the hosts having to chase the game.
Joe Gomez hasn't travelled and is suffering with injury but Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold should be fit to play despite taking knocks in the stalemate against Stoke on Saturday.
Andrew Robertson juggles the ball on his head on a balmy evening in the Eternal City
Nathanial Clyne, Mane and Karius look serious as they take instructions from management
Roberto Firmino will fancy his chances of getting on the scoresheet against Roma again
