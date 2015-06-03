Latest News

BREAKING NEWS: CBN Headquarters Currently On Fire! (Video)

02/05/2018 03:03:00
Facebook Announces Plan To Launch Dating Service

02/05/2018 03:08:00
Premier League: David De Gea Wins Manchester United ‘Player Of The Year’ Award For A 4th Time Record

02/05/2018 03:13:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

WORLD NEWS

The Queen flies into Kensington Palace to meet Prince Louis

US border agency tests body cam use by agents in 9...

High earners are most likely to be regular drinkers

Ex-CNBC boss admits planting secret bathroom camera to spy on the teen nanny

Disturbing footage shows West Milwaukee police tase a mentally ill man 18 times before he died

Adrian Gore

Markus Jooste

Michiel Le Roux

Mike Adenuga

Chris Kirubi

Chris Oyakhilome

Dag Heward-Mills

Chris Okotie

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Ramson Mumba

Football

Liverpool fans could be kept inside Stadio Olimpico until 1am

by 02/05/2018 03:58:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Liverpool fans could be held behind in the Stadio Olimpico after semi-final
  • Police are keen for Roma fans to disperse to minimise the risk of trouble
  • Factions of the Roma Ultras are believed to want to target Liverpool fans
  • It follows the unprovoked attack by hooligans on Sean Cox outside Anfield
  • Police in Rome are mounting a huge security operation around the second leg 

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline

Published: 03:35 EDT, 2 May 2018 | Updated: 03:58 EDT, 2 May 2018

Liverpool supporters could be kept inside the Stadio Olimpico until 1am following Wednesday night's Champions League semi-final with Roma on safety grounds.

Amid fears that factions of the Roma support will target and attack Liverpool fans visiting the city for the second leg, local police are prepared to keep them behind for two-and-a-half hours after the final whistle if necessary.

Authorities will only allow Liverpool fans to leave the stadium once home supporters have completely dispersed to minimise the potential for trouble.

Liverpool supporters sing their way through the evening as they arrive in Rome on Tuesday

The supporters are looking forward to Liverpool's Champions League showdown with Roma
The Reds travel to the Italian capital boasting a 5-2 aggregate lead from last week's first leg
Liverpool fans could be kept inside the Stadio Olimpico until 1am as a security precaution 
It comes after Roma hooligans attacked Liverpool fan Sean Cox, 53, outside Anfield ahead of last Tuesday's first leg, leaving him with severe head injuries.

Italian police have mounted an enormous security operation to keep the estimated 5,000 Liverpool fans in Rome safe from Ultra groups who may attack them.

Giampietro Lionetti, head of the Rome police special branch, confirmed that Liverpool supporters could be kept inside the away section of the Stadio Olimpico until the early hours if necessary.

The match will finish at around 10.30pm local time unless it goes to extra-time or penalties in the event Roma match Liverpool's 5-2 margin of victory from the first leg.

'If all goes well, we will let the Liverpool fans out earlier, but it could happen,' he said.

Italian police officers watch on as the Liverpool supporters make themselves known
Reds supporters pose for a picture outside a bar on Wednesday evening
A group of Reds supporters climb on top of a green container to lead the chants
Barcelona supporters in Roma for last month's quarter-final were kept in the ground until 1am despite there being less risk of trouble.

If Liverpool fans are kept in, it could impact on charter flights back to England in the early hours, with the first of these scheduled to depart at 1.15am local time.

Lionetti added: 'We need to work to keep hardcore fans from both sides separated.'

The eve of the match appeared to be peaceful as Liverpool fans arrived in the Italian capital amid tight security.

They have been advised to avoid certain areas, not travel to the Stadio Olimpico independently and to assemble at the Villa Borghese park where buses will be laid on to the stadium.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appealed for calm in his press conference ahead of the fixture.

Police in Rome have given Liverpool fans safe zones, while warning them to avoid certain areas
Italian police have urged Liverpool fans to be careful amid fears of violence in Rome this week
A huge 5,000 Liverpool supporters are expected to descend on Rome for the match this week
The first leg was marred by violence outside the stadium, in which a Liverpool fan was attacked
Manchester United fans previously fought with police during a match against Roma in 2007
Klopp said: 'I would have given a one-and-a-half-hour speech if I thought that somebody would listen to it — the right people would listen to it — about why it is important to behave in a right way, but obviously that doesn't really work.

'I trust in the police, and all the other forces who do these things.

'Me, I will prepare a football game and it is quite special because it is a semi-final. But I cannot imagine why somebody goes there and plans something around the football game. I don't know why they have these thoughts and why they want to express themselves in these moments and have these little or bigger fights.

'I have absolutely no tolerance for these things.

'I really hope we are already over the mountain and people are a little bit more aware of what could happen and are responsible.

'If somebody (misbehaves), then it should be really massive, the punishment.'

 

