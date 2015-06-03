Liverpool must silence the Curva Sud to get past Roma and into the Champions League final

By Jack Bezants for MailOnline

Published: 06:32 EDT, 1 May 2018 | Updated: 03:53 EDT, 2 May 2018

Rome's formidable Stadio Olimpico is the final venue Liverpool must conquer in order to reach an eighth European Cup final in their history.

Yet Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg between Jurgen Klopp's men and Roma falls against a backdrop of security concerns after Liverpool fan Sean Cox was hospitalised following an attack by fans of the Italian side prior to kick-off at Anfield.

An extraordinary meeting between Liverpool, Roma, UEFA and Italian police following last week's match yielded advice for travelling supporters to avoid certain areas around the city and not to hang banners off national monuments.

Liverpool go to the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday looking to beat Roma and silence their fans

The Curva Sud houses Roma's ultras and promises to generate a stunning atmosphere

There is a running track around the outside of the pitch, meaning fans watch on from afar

Liverpool fans will be in the north-west corner of the 72,698-seater stadium in the Distinti Ospiti section. The stadium is shared with Lazio, whose fans occupy this area for their matches.

The Roma ultras are among the south section, in the Curva Sud, which hosts all the ardent home supporters and has a capacity of 7,500. It is this which Mohamed Salah and co will have to silence if they are to book a place in the final in Kiev.

Roma's equivalent to Anfield's Kop generates a raucous and vociferous backing for the team and this has translated onto the pitch in Europe's elite club competition.

Roma's results are not just eye-catching - and ominous for Liverpool - because they have overturned a three-goal deficit to Barcelona on their own patch.

These Roma fans are yet to see their team concede at home in the tournament, although Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have every right to back themselves to finally breach it. Should they, the tie is surely over.

The stadium is in the north of Rome, a little over four miles away from the Piazza Campo de Fiori and Largo Corrado Ricci where Italian police have advised Liverpool supporters to congregate during their stay in the capital.

The travelling Reds have been told not to arrive at the stadium on foot. There is a transport service on offer from 3pm in Italy for Reds supporters.

It was built in 1928 and first named Stadio dei Cipressi before being renamed the Stadio dei Centomila when capacity reached 100,000 in 1950. A decade later, when the Olympics were held in Rome, the venue staged the opening and closing ceremony and was renamed again with the title it holds today.

The Curva Sud is south stand of the stadium and can hold up to 7,500 supporters

Liverpool defeated their Italian opponents 5-2 in the first leg at Anfield last Tuesday

Liverpool fans have been told to avoid the Ponte Milivo Bridge under all circumstances

Travelling Reds have been advised to leave plenty of time for getting into the stadium

The travelling Reds have been told not to arrive at the stadium on foot and urged to avoid the Ponte Milvio Bridge - a gathering point for ultras - in all circumstances. There is a transport service on offer from 3pm in Italy for Reds supporters.

This is Liverpool's first match in Rome since a UEFA Cup encounter in 2001, where six fans were stabbed. Numerous English clubs have had their fans hurt in Rome in the years that have followed.

Police have advised away fans to arrive at the ground from 5pm - a salient piece of guidance among all the safety assurances. The Stadio Olimpico is not renowned for being smooth to enter.

Turnstiles, while working automatically through scanning a ticket, are old and rickety and fans have been told to expect a 'long and arduous' ticket check. Fans need to provide personal ID which matches the name on their ticket to enter.

Once inside, things may not be too hospitable for supporters.

The seats are renowned for being dirty and unclean while fans often refer to the toilets as being sparse, hard to find and in a state that bares parallels to a festival. There are often complaints that the women's toilets don't have seats.

The running track around the outside of the pitch means fans will not have the most ideal vantage point. But Liverpool have good history there; it is where they lifted their fourth European Cup in 1984 and have not lost to Roma in four European meetings.

Should Liverpool emerge victorious on Wednesday, the view will not tarnish the night for the fans who have journeyed to Italy.

Liverpool fans are in the Distinti Ospiti section (lower left, in brown) of the Stadio Olimpico

Liverpool won their fourth European Cup against Roma in 1984 at the Stadio Olimpico

A panoramic picture of onside Roma's spacious home dressing at the Stadio Olimpico

The stadium is listed as a category four venue by UEFA and is one of 12 selected by UEFA to host games for Euro 2020.

Renovations to the stadium were carried out in 2008 before it held the 2009 Champions League final, which Barcelona won 2-0 against Manchester United.

But the venue will only be Roma's home for a couple more years. They plan to open a 52,000-seater stadium of their own in 2020.