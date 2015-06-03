Liverpool must silence the Curva Sud to get past Roma and into the Champions League final

Latest News

Latest News

BREAKING NEWS: CBN Headquarters Currently On Fire! (Video)

02/05/2018 03:03:00
Latest News

Facebook Announces Plan To Launch Dating Service

02/05/2018 03:08:00
Latest News

Premier League: David De Gea Wins Manchester United ‘Player Of The Year’ Award For A 4th Time Record

02/05/2018 03:13:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

The Queen flies into Kensington Palace to meet Prince Louis

0out of 5

US border agency tests body cam use by agents in 9...

0out of 5

High earners are most likely to be regular drinkers

0out of 5

Ex-CNBC boss admits planting secret bathroom camera to spy on the teen nanny

0out of 5

Disturbing footage shows West Milwaukee police tase a mentally ill man 18 times before he died

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

0out of 5
Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

0out of 5
Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Football

Liverpool must silence the Curva Sud to get past Roma and into the Champions League final

by 02/05/2018 03:53:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Liverpool fans are in the northern Distinti Ospiti section of the Stadio Olimpico
  • Getting inside is renowned for taking time and there aren't many toilets
  • The running track around the outside means the view for fans is not excellent
  • But Liverpool have a good record in Rome and won the 1984 European Cup there 

By Jack Bezants for MailOnline

Published: 06:32 EDT, 1 May 2018 | Updated: 03:53 EDT, 2 May 2018

Rome's formidable Stadio Olimpico is the final venue Liverpool must conquer in order to reach an eighth European Cup final in their history.

Yet Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg between Jurgen Klopp's men and Roma falls against a backdrop of security concerns after Liverpool fan Sean Cox was hospitalised following an attack by fans of the Italian side prior to kick-off at Anfield.

An extraordinary meeting between Liverpool, Roma, UEFA and Italian police following last week's match yielded advice for travelling supporters to avoid certain areas around the city and not to hang banners off national monuments.

Liverpool go to the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday looking to beat Roma and silence their fans
Liverpool go to the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday looking to beat Roma and silence their fans

Liverpool go to the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday looking to beat Roma and silence their fans

The Curva Sud houses Roma's ultras and promises to generate a stunning atmosphere
The Curva Sud houses Roma's ultras and promises to generate a stunning atmosphere

The Curva Sud houses Roma's ultras and promises to generate a stunning atmosphere

There is a running track around the outside of the pitch, meaning fans watch on from afar
There is a running track around the outside of the pitch, meaning fans watch on from afar

There is a running track around the outside of the pitch, meaning fans watch on from afar

Liverpool fans will be in the north-west corner of the 72,698-seater stadium in the Distinti Ospiti section. The stadium is shared with Lazio, whose fans occupy this area for their matches.

The Roma ultras are among the south section, in the Curva Sud, which hosts all the ardent home supporters and has a capacity of 7,500. It is this which Mohamed Salah and co will have to silence if they are to book a place in the final in Kiev.

Roma's equivalent to Anfield's Kop generates a raucous and vociferous backing for the team and this has translated onto the pitch in Europe's elite club competition.

Roma's results are not just eye-catching - and ominous for Liverpool - because they have overturned a three-goal deficit to Barcelona on their own patch. 

These Roma fans are yet to see their team concede at home in the tournament, although Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have every right to back themselves to finally breach it. Should they, the tie is surely over.

The stadium is in the north of Rome, a little over four miles away from the Piazza Campo de Fiori and Largo Corrado Ricci where Italian police have advised Liverpool supporters to congregate during their stay in the capital.

The travelling Reds have been told not to arrive at the stadium on foot. There is a transport service on offer from 3pm in Italy for Reds supporters.

It was built in 1928 and first named Stadio dei Cipressi before being renamed the Stadio dei Centomila when capacity reached 100,000 in 1950. A decade later, when the Olympics were held in Rome, the venue staged the opening and closing ceremony and was renamed again with the title it holds today. 

The Curva Sud is south stand of the stadium and can hold up to 7,500 supporters 
The Curva Sud is south stand of the stadium and can hold up to 7,500 supporters 

The Curva Sud is south stand of the stadium and can hold up to 7,500 supporters 

Liverpool defeated their Italian opponents 5-2 in the first leg at Anfield last Tuesday
Liverpool defeated their Italian opponents 5-2 in the first leg at Anfield last Tuesday

Liverpool defeated their Italian opponents 5-2 in the first leg at Anfield last Tuesday

Liverpool fans have been told to avoid the Ponte Milivo Bridge under all circumstances
Liverpool fans have been told to avoid the Ponte Milivo Bridge under all circumstances

Liverpool fans have been told to avoid the Ponte Milivo Bridge under all circumstances

Travelling Reds have been advised to leave plenty of time for getting into the stadium
Travelling Reds have been advised to leave plenty of time for getting into the stadium

Travelling Reds have been advised to leave plenty of time for getting into the stadium

The travelling Reds have been told not to arrive at the stadium on foot and urged to avoid the Ponte Milvio Bridge - a gathering point for ultras - in all circumstances. There is a transport service on offer from 3pm in Italy for Reds supporters. 

This is Liverpool's first match in Rome since a UEFA Cup encounter in 2001, where six fans were stabbed. Numerous English clubs have had their fans hurt in Rome in the years that have followed.

Police have advised away fans to arrive at the ground from 5pm - a salient piece of guidance among all the safety assurances. The Stadio Olimpico is not renowned for being smooth to enter.

Turnstiles, while working automatically through scanning a ticket, are old and rickety and fans have been told to expect a 'long and arduous' ticket check. Fans need to provide personal ID which matches the name on their ticket to enter.

Once inside, things may not be too hospitable for supporters. 

The seats are renowned for being dirty and unclean while fans often refer to the toilets as being sparse, hard to find and in a state that bares parallels to a festival. There are often complaints that the women's toilets don't have seats.

The running track around the outside of the pitch means fans will not have the most ideal vantage point. But Liverpool have good history there; it is where they lifted their fourth European Cup in 1984 and have not lost to Roma in four European meetings. 

Should Liverpool emerge victorious on Wednesday, the view will not tarnish the night for the fans who have journeyed to Italy.

Liverpool fans are in the Distinti Ospiti section (lower left, in brown) of the Stadio Olimpico
Liverpool fans are in the Distinti Ospiti section (lower left, in brown) of the Stadio Olimpico

Liverpool fans are in the Distinti Ospiti section (lower left, in brown) of the Stadio Olimpico

Liverpool won their fourth European Cup against Roma in 1984 at the Stadio Olimpico
Liverpool won their fourth European Cup against Roma in 1984 at the Stadio Olimpico

Liverpool won their fourth European Cup against Roma in 1984 at the Stadio Olimpico

A panoramic picture of onside Roma's spacious home dressing at the Stadio Olimpico 
A panoramic picture of onside Roma's spacious home dressing at the Stadio Olimpico 

A panoramic picture of onside Roma's spacious home dressing at the Stadio Olimpico 

The stadium is listed as a category four venue by UEFA and is one of 12 selected by UEFA to host games for Euro 2020. 

Renovations to the stadium were carried out in 2008 before it held the 2009 Champions League final, which Barcelona won 2-0 against Manchester United. 

But the venue will only be Roma's home for a couple more years. They plan to open a  52,000-seater stadium of their own in 2020.

 

Advertisement

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Manchester United 'leading race for Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic'

Liverpool must silence the Curva Sud to get past Roma and into the Champions League final

Liverpool fans could be kept inside Stadio Olimpico until 1am

Liverpool add finishing touches to Champions League 2nd leg preparation

Oliseh Officially Announces End Of Fortuna Sittard Contract

Roma Coach Di Francesco Banks On Dzeko For “Miracle” Vs Liverpool

Aubameyang, Zaha, Sterling, Pogba, Pep, Mourinho, Allardyce Up For EPL April Awards

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More