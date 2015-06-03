Manchester United 'leading race for Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic'

By Robert Cottingham For Mailonline

Published: 03:48 EDT, 2 May 2018 | Updated: 03:50 EDT, 2 May 2018

Manchester United have moved into pole position to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after Barcelona pulled out of the race over Lazio's valuation of the midfielder, according to reports in Spain.

United sent scouts to watch Milinkovic-Savic in Europa League action last month as Jose Mourinho plots to add two new midfielders to his squad for next season.

And Mundo Deportivo report that United are now front-runners to sign Milinkovic-Savic with Barcelona balking at the Serbian's plus-£90million asking price.

Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has attracted interest from a host of top European clubs

The Spanish outlet report that Milinkovic-Savic, who holds a Spanish passport, is attracted by the prospect of a move to the Nou Camp but Barcelona are unwilling to do business at that price.

Lazio director Igil Tare insisted they will not sell the 23-year-old for any less than £80million a price tag which has put off Barcelona.

United, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Tottenham are all interested in the midfielder but the Red Devils now lead the way in the chase for his signature.

Lazio are reluctant to sell Milinkovic-Savic as they are already bracing themselves for the departure of centre back Stefan de Vrij this summer.

Milinkovic-Savic scored the only goal of the game as Lazio beat Torino 1-0 in Serie A on Sunday

Milinkovic-Savic has been outstanding this season in midfield for Lazio and has 14 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A outfit.

He has netted twice in his last two matches for Lazio including the only goal of the game in last weekend's 1-0 win away at Torino.

United are keen on replacing the outgoing Michael Carrick and have also made an offer for Shakhtar Donetsk's Brazilian midfielder Fred.

Fred is also a target for Manchester City but Pep Guardiola's side have offered less than their rivals United for the £50m Brazil international.