BREAKING NEWS: CBN Headquarters Currently On Fire! (Video)

02/05/2018 03:03:00
Facebook Announces Plan To Launch Dating Service

02/05/2018 03:08:00
Premier League: David De Gea Wins Manchester United ‘Player Of The Year’ Award For A 4th Time Record

02/05/2018 03:13:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

The Queen flies into Kensington Palace to meet Prince Louis

US border agency tests body cam use by agents in 9...

High earners are most likely to be regular drinkers

Ex-CNBC boss admits planting secret bathroom camera to spy on the teen nanny

Disturbing footage shows West Milwaukee police tase a mentally ill man 18 times before he died

Aliko Dangote

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Stephen Saad

Mohamed Bensalah

Johann Rupert

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Matthew Ashimolowo

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Bishop David Oyedepo

Football

Manchester United 'leading race for Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic'

By Robert Cottingham For Mailonline

Published: 03:48 EDT, 2 May 2018 | Updated: 03:50 EDT, 2 May 2018

Manchester United have moved into pole position to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after Barcelona pulled out of the race over Lazio's valuation of the midfielder, according to reports in Spain.  

United sent scouts to watch Milinkovic-Savic in Europa League action last month as Jose Mourinho plots to add two new midfielders to his squad for next season. 

And Mundo Deportivo report that United are now front-runners to sign Milinkovic-Savic with Barcelona balking at the Serbian's plus-£90million asking price.

Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has attracted interest from a host of top European clubs 
The Spanish outlet report that Milinkovic-Savic, who holds a Spanish passport, is attracted by the prospect of a move to the Nou Camp but Barcelona are unwilling to do business at that price.

Lazio director Igil Tare insisted they will not sell the 23-year-old for any less than £80million a price tag which has put off Barcelona. 

United, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Tottenham are all interested in the midfielder but the Red Devils now lead the way in the chase for his signature. 

Lazio are reluctant to sell Milinkovic-Savic as they are already bracing themselves for the departure of centre back Stefan de Vrij this summer. 

Milinkovic-Savic scored the only goal of the game as Lazio beat Torino 1-0 in Serie A on Sunday
Milinkovic-Savic has been outstanding this season in midfield for Lazio and has 14 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A outfit. 

He has netted twice in his last two matches for Lazio including the only goal of the game in last weekend's 1-0 win away at Torino.

United are keen on replacing the outgoing Michael Carrick and have also made an offer for Shakhtar Donetsk's Brazilian midfielder Fred. 

Fred is also a target for Manchester City but Pep Guardiola's side have offered less than their rivals United for the £50m Brazil international. 

 

