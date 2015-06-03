Liverpool train at Lazio after help from former midfielder Lucas Leiva

Latest News

BREAKING NEWS: CBN Headquarters Currently On Fire! (Video)

02/05/2018 03:03:00
Facebook Announces Plan To Launch Dating Service

02/05/2018 03:08:00
Premier League: David De Gea Wins Manchester United ‘Player Of The Year’ Award For A 4th Time Record

02/05/2018 03:13:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Workers reveal craziest reasons they were sacked in Whisper thread

0out of 5

Sasha Obama parties with friends at DC music festival

0out of 5

Charges dropped for one of three suspects in shark-dragging video

0out of 5

Tourists flocking to Peru's newfound 'Rainbow Mountain'

0out of 5

Stunning images of the mountain range that connects the Koreas

0out of 5

Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5
Raymond Ackerman

0out of 5
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Stephen Saad

0out of 5
Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Football

Liverpool train at Lazio after help from former midfielder Lucas Leiva

by 02/05/2018 08:19:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Liverpool take a 5-2 lead into Wednesday's Champions League clash with Roma
  • Jurgen Klopp's men have received a message of support from Lazio's ultras
  • The Irriducibili left a 'C'mon Reds' banner up as Liverpool trained at the club
  • Former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva helped organise the light session 

By Joe Strange for MailOnline

Published: 08:04 EDT, 2 May 2018 | Updated: 08:16 EDT, 2 May 2018

Liverpool's players received an unlikely message of support as they trained at Lazio on the morning of their huge Champions League showdown with Roma.

Jurgen Klopp's men, who take a 5-2 lead into Wednesday's semi-final second leg, were greeted with a 'C'mon Reds' banner left by Lazio's ultras.

Roma and Lazio have one of the fiercest rivalries in Italian football, with plenty of Rome's football fans hoping for an English triumph in the Stadio Olimpico.

Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah, Ragnar Klavan, Conor Masterson and Trent Alexander-Arnold (left to right) train at Lazio on Wednesday morning
Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah, Ragnar Klavan, Conor Masterson and Trent Alexander-Arnold (left to right) train at Lazio on Wednesday morning

Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah, Ragnar Klavan, Conor Masterson and Trent Alexander-Arnold (left to right) train at Lazio on Wednesday morning

Jurgen Klopp's players were left a message of support at the training ground from Lazio's ultras
Jurgen Klopp's players were left a message of support at the training ground from Lazio's ultras

Jurgen Klopp's players were left a message of support at the training ground from Lazio's ultras

The huge white banner, which was tied to a wall at Lazio's training base, was also signed off with 'IRR', which stands for Irriducibili, the name given to the club's ultra group, formed by supporter Antonio Grinta way back in 1987.

Lazio's hardcore fans went the extra mile in a bid to inspire Liverpool past their neighbours and into this month's final in Kiev, where Real Madrid await.

Roma have never won the European Cup, while Lazio's only success on the continent was in the 1999 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.  

Mohamed Salah was among those pictured going through a light session on Wednesday morning as Liverpool gear up for their biggest game in years.

They were granted access to Lazio's facilities after their former midfielder, Lucas Leiva, spoke to his club and asked for permission.

Lucas, who spent a decade at Anfield before leaving for the Serie A side last year, was expected to visit Klopp and his former team-mates at their team hotel on Tuesday evening.

Liverpool's team coach was also pictured outside Lazio's training base on Wednesday morning
Liverpool's team coach was also pictured outside Lazio's training base on Wednesday morning

Liverpool's team coach was also pictured outside Lazio's training base on Wednesday morning

Former Reds midfielder Lucas Leiva (right) helped Liverpool secure time for a light session 
Former Reds midfielder Lucas Leiva (right) helped Liverpool secure time for a light session 

Former Reds midfielder Lucas Leiva (right) helped Liverpool secure time for a light session 

Speaking while on the flight to Rome, Klopp said: 'I hope he will visit us tonight in the hotel. We are really looking forward to it. 

'Contact is maybe the wrong word but he is writing and I am writing [to each other].

'Whenever I can I see a game of Lazio, or when I see the result or him scoring - what a legend he is. And obviously he plays a fantastic season. It's cool.' 

More to follow.  

 

