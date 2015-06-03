Liverpool train at Lazio after help from former midfielder Lucas Leiva

By Joe Strange for MailOnline

Liverpool's players received an unlikely message of support as they trained at Lazio on the morning of their huge Champions League showdown with Roma.

Jurgen Klopp's men, who take a 5-2 lead into Wednesday's semi-final second leg, were greeted with a 'C'mon Reds' banner left by Lazio's ultras.

Roma and Lazio have one of the fiercest rivalries in Italian football, with plenty of Rome's football fans hoping for an English triumph in the Stadio Olimpico.

Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah, Ragnar Klavan, Conor Masterson and Trent Alexander-Arnold (left to right) train at Lazio on Wednesday morning

Jurgen Klopp's players were left a message of support at the training ground from Lazio's ultras

The huge white banner, which was tied to a wall at Lazio's training base, was also signed off with 'IRR', which stands for Irriducibili, the name given to the club's ultra group, formed by supporter Antonio Grinta way back in 1987.

Lazio's hardcore fans went the extra mile in a bid to inspire Liverpool past their neighbours and into this month's final in Kiev, where Real Madrid await.

Roma have never won the European Cup, while Lazio's only success on the continent was in the 1999 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.

Mohamed Salah was among those pictured going through a light session on Wednesday morning as Liverpool gear up for their biggest game in years.

They were granted access to Lazio's facilities after their former midfielder, Lucas Leiva, spoke to his club and asked for permission.

Lucas, who spent a decade at Anfield before leaving for the Serie A side last year, was expected to visit Klopp and his former team-mates at their team hotel on Tuesday evening.

Liverpool's team coach was also pictured outside Lazio's training base on Wednesday morning

Former Reds midfielder Lucas Leiva (right) helped Liverpool secure time for a light session

Speaking while on the flight to Rome, Klopp said: 'I hope he will visit us tonight in the hotel. We are really looking forward to it.

'Contact is maybe the wrong word but he is writing and I am writing [to each other].

'Whenever I can I see a game of Lazio, or when I see the result or him scoring - what a legend he is. And obviously he plays a fantastic season. It's cool.'

