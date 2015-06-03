James Rodriguez’s mum slams referee after Bayern Munich lose to Real Madrid

By Spencer Morgan For Mailonline

Published: 08:18 EDT, 2 May 2018 | Updated: 08:18 EDT, 2 May 2018

James Rodriguez's mother has hit out after her son's team were denied two penalties as they were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

The Bundesliga side drew 2-2 at the Bernabeu to exit the competition 4-3 on aggregate, goals from Joshua Kimmich and James Rodriguez cancelled out by a Karim Benzema double.

The German giants felt they should have had two penalties when a cross struck Marcelo's arm, and when Robert Lewandowski was brought down by Sergio Ramos, but both appeals were waved away by referee Cuneyt Cakir.

James Rodriguez's mum raged after her son's team were edged out of the Champions League

'If it was not a hand, what was it?' Gomez wrote after Marcelo looked to have handled the ball

'Every time I see that it winds me up,' Gomez's mother continued as she raged on Twitter

'Four penalties in four games,' Gomez added as her son's side came up short at the Bernabeu

Gomez also insisted that the 'key figures in the match were the referees'

'Those who know the minimum about football, even the Madrid fans know there were four penalties in two games... and a special mention for goalkeeper Keylor Navas,' Gomez added

And Pilar Rubio Gomez was clearly in agreement as she took to Twitter to slam the performance of the referee.

'If it was not a hand, what was it?' Gomez wrote after Marcelo looked to have clearly handled Joshua Kimmich's cross in the box.

'Every time I see that it winds me up,' she continued. 'Four penalties in two games.'

The German club also saw a number of decisions go against them in the first leg at the Allianz during a tie where they largely dominated but wound up on the losing side.

A cross just before half time at the Bernabeu struck the arm of left back Marcelo

Sule was also unhappy Sergio Ramos was not penalised for a tackle on Robert Lewandowski

'The key figures in this match are the referees,' a clearly raging Gomez added following Tuesday's game.'

'Those who know the minimum about football, even the Madrid fans know there were four penalties in two games... and a special mention for goalkeeper Keylor Navas.'

Her son Rodriguez refused to celebrate when he scored his team's second goal of the night. He is in the second year of his two-year loan from Real, with the German club having the option to buy at the end of the deal.