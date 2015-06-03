Liverpool beware: How Roma can pull off another stunning comeback after the Barcelona victory

Latest News

BREAKING NEWS: CBN Headquarters Currently On Fire! (Video)

02/05/2018 03:03:00
Facebook Announces Plan To Launch Dating Service

02/05/2018 03:08:00
Premier League: David De Gea Wins Manchester United ‘Player Of The Year’ Award For A 4th Time Record

02/05/2018 03:13:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Workers reveal craziest reasons they were sacked in Whisper thread

Sasha Obama parties with friends at DC music festival

Charges dropped for one of three suspects in shark-dragging video

Tourists flocking to Peru's newfound 'Rainbow Mountain'

Stunning images of the mountain range that connects the Koreas

Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

Raymond Ackerman

Raymond Ackerman

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Liverpool beware: How Roma can pull off another stunning comeback after the Barcelona victory

by 02/05/2018 08:15:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Liverpool face Roma on Wednesday night in the second leg of their semi-final tie
  • Jurgen Klopp's men are 5-2 up from the first leg of the Champions League clash
  • A 3-0 win would see Roma through - a score they've managed twice this season
  • Eusebio Di Francesco is set to revert to a 4-3-3 formation for the game in Rome

By Robert Cottingham For Mailonline

Published: 08:02 EDT, 2 May 2018 | Updated: 08:15 EDT, 2 May 2018

Roma host Liverpool in their Champions League semi-final second leg clash on Wednesday evening with a mountain to climb if they are to reach the final in Kiev. 

The Italians are 5-2 down from the match at Anfield having been torn apart by Jurgen Klopp's men, who raced into a 5-0 lead before conceding two late goals.

But Roma can take heart from their dramatic recovery in the previous round of the competition, when they stunned Barcelona 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico to overturn a 4-1 deficit and advance into the semi-finals.

That result was masterminded by manager Eusebio Di Francesco, who switched from his usual 4-3-3 formation to a 3-5-2 as Roma completed one of the all-time great Champions League comebacks. 

Di Francesco threw caution to the wind with a high-pressing system that focused on getting the ball to wide to wing backs Alessandro Florenzi and Aleksandar Kolarov, who swung crosses into Edin Dzeko.

The direct, fast-paced approach caught a complacent Barcelona side cold and Di Francesco explained his decision-making after the match.

'I made the choice to give us more width, allow us to have more counter-attacks and to bring us more pace,' he said. 'But what changed was the philosophy of the side. 'I take the blame for the defeats... so I may as well take the credit for the win.' 

But while the 3-5-2 formation worked wonders against the one-paced Barcelona midfield, it was ruthlessly exploited by Liverpool's ferocious attack at Anfield. 

After a brief early period in which Liverpool seemed reluctant to go for the early ball over the top, Georginio Wijnaldum's introduction for the injured Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain saw Klopp's side alter their approach. 

Liverpool set Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane running into the acres of space behind Roma's plodding trio of central defenders and found themselves five goals to the good after 68 minutes. 

Roma were all at sea. Di Francesco was seen arguing with his players on the sidelines after seeing his tactics backfire spectacularly. So bad were Roma defensively, that Roy Keane said he'd retire if he delivered a display that bad during his playing days.

But as awful as they were for vast stretches of the Anfield match, Di Francesco's late tactical changes saw Roma emerge with a glimmer of hope for the second leg. 

The introductions of Patrik Schick, Maxime Gonalons and Diego Perotti preceded a tactical switch back to 4-3-3 as Roma played early balls in behind Liverpool's defence. 

Radja Nainggolan found Dzeko for the first with a direct ball over the top before a James Milner hand-ball saw Perotti pull another goal back from the penalty spot. 

Against Barcelona, Daniele De Rossi played a similar long ball over the defence for Dzeko's opener. And against Chelsea, in Roma's other 3-0 Champions League home win this season, Kolarov's ball found Stephan El Shaarawy with similar results.

Both goals provided an early ignition for the Stadio Olimpico crowd, which can rival Anfield for atmosphere on Champions League nights, and set Roma on their way. 

Di Francesco is likely to revert to that 4-3-3 formation, converting to a 4-5-1 when out of possession to guard against Liverpool on the counter. And the Italians can take encouragement from some shaky moments in their opponents' backline last week.

Defender Dejan Lovren horribly misjudged the flight of Nainggolan's ball for Roma's first while earlier goalkeeper Loris Karius had flapped Kolarov's strike onto the bar. Di Francesco will be keen to test Liverpool's resolve once again on Wednesday night.

Roma's goalkeeper Alisson, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, is likely to play a key role for the home side in keeping Klopp's men at bay. 

Stopping Salah is one of the hardest tasks in football at the moment, the Egyptian netted twice and laid on two assists against his former side in the first leg. 

But if Roma are to manage it, they have the right man between the sticks - Alisson has yet to concede a goal at the Stadio Olimpico in this season's Champions League.

A combination of De Rossi and Strootman will attempt to keep tabs on Liverpool's runners in midfield but Roma will require considerably better displays from their centre backs Federico Fazio and Kostas Manolas in behind. 

Roma reverted back to a 4-3-3 in their previous game, a 4-1 Serie A victory at Chievo, with Schick, Dzeko and El Shaarawy making up the front three and Lorenzo Pellegrini added in midfield for more dynamism. 

Should they pull off another Champions League comeback for the ages on Wednesday night, they'll need a defensive performance to match. 

A daunting prospect awaits Di Francesco's men on Wednesday, who are already punching well above their weight by reaching the semi-finals. But as they showed against Barcelona, if anyone can do it, Roma can.

