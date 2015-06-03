Nantes owner reveals Ranieri would be allowed to leave 'for Italy'

By Kate Mcgreavy For Mailonline

Nantes owner Waldemar Kita has conceded that manager Claudio Ranieri would be allowed to leave the club 'for Italy'.

He also revealed that there is no conflict between himself and the Italian boss.

Ranieri was appointed as manager back in June, but Kita has revealed that he would be able to depart to return to his home country.

'His future? Let's wait until the end of the season. Sincerely, I repeat: for Italy, he'd be able to leave, but nothing's been decided yet,' he told L'Equipe.

'As for what I think, I hope he stays because we've started a project, which we must continue, otherwise it'll be hassle on our part.'

Ranieri's side have not won since March 10 and have only claimed two victories this year.

The poor run of form has led to speculation in the French press that there is an issue between the pair.

However Kita has insisted that there has been no rift between himself and Ranieri.

'There are a lot of people trying to stir controversy between the Coach and I, and there's no controversy to be had,' Kita said.

'He does his job, I do mine. We get on very well, it's quite normal that he's unhappy with our results, like I am, but neither of us have any problems with each other.

'Therefore, let's stop the controversy where there is none. The season finishes in three weeks, there have been ups and downs, but that's the life of a club and a team.

'Let me be clear: there's no problem between the us. We're not at "war" because we're not getting the results we want.'

Nantes are currently 10th in Ligue 1, five points off seventh-placed Nice.