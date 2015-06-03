John Barnes warns Steven Gerrard to stay clear of Rangers

By Tom Farmery For Mailonline

Published: 11:23 EDT, 2 May 2018 | Updated: 12:09 EDT, 2 May 2018

Former Liverpool midfielder John Barnes has warned Steven Gerrard not to consider taking the Rangers job as competing with Celtic is an almost impossible job.

Gerrard said on Tuesday that he had held 'positive talks' over the vacant managerial position at Ibrox following the sacking of Graeme Murty.

But ex-Celtic boss Barnes believes that the former Liverpool captain will be set up to fail if he takes the job.

John Barnes has warned Steven Gerrard of the pressure of managing a club like Rangers

Gerrard has confirmed he has held talks with Rangers regarding the vacant manager's job

'Forget about reputation as a player,' Barnes told Sky Sports. 'What many have to understand is, as I mention, Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp or any other great managers going to Rangers at this moment in time, possibly would not be able to turn it around straight away.

'So it's not because Steven is inexperienced, it's not because he's not managed anyone. If he doesn't challenge Celtic straight away it's got nothing to do with his ability.'

Barnes, who managed less than a year as Celtic boss before being sacked in 2000, added: 'So I would urge Rangers fans to give him that opportunity and have faith in him knowing that it may not happen overnight.'

Gerrard (right) said on Tuesday night that he has held 'initial talks' with the Scottish club

Gerrard remains keen on moving to Scotland despite being an Under-18s coach for Liverpool's academy.

He told BT Sport: 'I have held initial talks and I have plans to pick them up in a couple of days' time.

'I'm busy for a couple of days now and I'll pick it up on Thursday and we'll see if we can progress it.'