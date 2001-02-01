Fernando Torres would leave Atletico Madrid 'a third and a fourth time'

By George Flood For Mailonline

Fernando Torres has reiterated his love for Atletico Madrid ahead of an imminent summer exit, stating that the club's fortunes are more important than his own and declaring that he would leave 'a third time and a fourth' if it was for their benefit.

The 34-year-old striker, soon to be out of contract, confirmed last month that he would be leaving his boyhood team at the end of the current season having become a peripheral figure under Diego Simeone at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Torres has started just five La Liga matches in 2017-18 to date and admitted that, in light of that diminished role, it was probably the right time to 'step aside' for others. He denied any suggestion of a rift with Simeone, however.

Veteran striker Fernando Torres will leave Atletico Madrid for the second time this summer

Torres says he will always put the needs of his boyhood club before his own

It is the second time that the Spaniard has bid farewell to Atletico, with his initial 12-year-stint ended by a £20million move to Liverpool in 2007.

'I will always put Atletico before me, they are the most important thing to me,' Torres told BeIN Sports, as relayed by Marca.

'My biggest dream has always been to play here and that is when I was a child and grown up, it is what I wanted most.

'This is the second time I have had to give that up and both times have been for the benefit of the club, and I would do it a third time and a fourth.

'This club means everything to me and they will always be in my heart.'

After high-profile spells in the Premier League with Liverpool and Chelsea, Torres, whose £50million switch to Stamford Bridge in January 2011 smashed the British transfer record, joined AC Milan on an initial two-year loan deal and later signed permanently before being sent back to Atletico on a temporary basis.

Torres claims he would leave Atletico a third and a fourth time if it was for the good of the club

FERNANDO TORRES' ATLETICO CAREER Appearances: 340 Goals: 116 Honours: Segunda Division title 2001-02

He rejoined in a full-time capacity after his Milan contract expired in the summer of 2016 and, despite rumours over another exit, signed a further one-year extension last July with the Europa League semi-finalists subject to a transfer ban.

Torres, part of the Spain side that triumphed at three successive major international tournaments between 2008-12, has fallen behind the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Kevin Gameiro and the returning Diego Costa in the attacking pecking order in Madrid but did begin his protracted farewell by scoring a 100th career La Liga goal in the 3-0 win over Levante last month.

Simeone subsequently described the veteran forward as an 'icon' and Atletico are planning to pay tribute to one of their favourite sons after the final day meeting with Eibar on May 20.

Torres has no plans to retire at present, though the identity of his next club is currently unknown. A reunion with former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez at Newcastle United was previously mooted, while his agents have indicated that he has options in both China and the United States amid links to Dalian Yifang and Chicago Fire.