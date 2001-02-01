Fernando Torres would leave Atletico Madrid 'a third and a fourth time'

Latest News

BREAKING NEWS: CBN Headquarters Currently On Fire! (Video)

02/05/2018 03:03:00
Facebook Announces Plan To Launch Dating Service

02/05/2018 03:08:00
Premier League: David De Gea Wins Manchester United ‘Player Of The Year’ Award For A 4th Time Record

02/05/2018 03:13:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Flight of imagination: Chinese firm breaks record with...

0out of 5

Southwest Airlines makes another emergency landing

0out of 5

New footage reveals the moment Colorado officer slams a sorority girl, 22, to the floor

0out of 5

Trump threatens to step in and declassify DOJ files on FISA surveillance abuse, Clinton emails

0out of 5

Adorable mob of thirsty baby kangaroos swamp woman holding a milk bottle as she tries to feed them

0out of 5

Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Adrian Gore

0out of 5
Giovanni Ravazzotti

3out of 5
Anas Sefrioui

0out of 5
Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Fernando Torres would leave Atletico Madrid 'a third and a fourth time'

by 02/05/2018 12:07:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Fernando Torres will depart Atletico Madrid when his deal expires this summer
  • It will be the second occasion that the Spaniard has exited his boyhood heroes
  • Torres has admitted that now is the correct time to make way for other strikers
  • The 34-year-old is content to sacrifice his own ambitions for the good of the club

By George Flood For Mailonline

Published: 12:03 EDT, 2 May 2018 | Updated: 12:07 EDT, 2 May 2018

Fernando Torres has reiterated his love for Atletico Madrid ahead of an imminent summer exit, stating that the club's fortunes are more important than his own and declaring that he would leave 'a third time and a fourth' if it was for their benefit.

The 34-year-old striker, soon to be out of contract, confirmed last month that he would be leaving his boyhood team at the end of the current season having become a peripheral figure under Diego Simeone at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Torres has started just five La Liga matches in 2017-18 to date and admitted that, in light of that diminished role, it was probably the right time to 'step aside' for others. He denied any suggestion of a rift with Simeone, however.

Veteran striker Fernando Torres will leave Atletico Madrid for the second time this summer
Torres says he will always put the needs of his boyhood club before his own 
It is the second time that the Spaniard has bid farewell to Atletico, with his initial 12-year-stint ended by a £20million move to Liverpool in 2007. 

'I will always put Atletico before me, they are the most important thing to me,' Torres told BeIN Sports, as relayed by Marca.

'My biggest dream has always been to play here and that is when I was a child and grown up, it is what I wanted most.

'This is the second time I have had to give that up and both times have been for the benefit of the club, and I would do it a third time and a fourth.

'This club means everything to me and they will always be in my heart.'

After high-profile spells in the Premier League with Liverpool and Chelsea, Torres, whose £50million switch to Stamford Bridge in January 2011 smashed the British transfer record, joined AC Milan on an initial two-year loan deal and later signed permanently before being sent back to Atletico on a temporary basis.

Torres claims he would leave Atletico a third and a fourth time if it was for the good of the club 
FERNANDO TORRES' ATLETICO CAREER 

Appearances: 340

Goals: 116 

Honours: Segunda Division title 2001-02

He rejoined in a full-time capacity after his Milan contract expired in the summer of 2016 and, despite rumours over another exit, signed a further one-year extension last July with the Europa League semi-finalists subject to a transfer ban.

Torres, part of the Spain side that triumphed at three successive major international tournaments between 2008-12, has fallen behind the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Kevin Gameiro and the returning Diego Costa in the attacking pecking order in Madrid but did begin his protracted farewell by scoring a 100th career La Liga goal in the 3-0 win over Levante last month.

Simeone subsequently described the veteran forward as an 'icon' and Atletico are planning to pay tribute to one of their favourite sons after the final day meeting with Eibar on May 20.

Torres has no plans to retire at present, though the identity of his next club is currently unknown. A reunion with former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez at Newcastle United was previously mooted, while his agents have indicated that he has options in both China and the United States amid links to Dalian Yifang and Chicago Fire.

 

