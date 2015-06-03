BT Sport’s panel boasts 418 England caps between them for Liverpool semi-final coverage

Latest News

BREAKING NEWS: CBN Headquarters Currently On Fire! (Video)

02/05/2018 03:03:00
Facebook Announces Plan To Launch Dating Service

02/05/2018 03:08:00
Premier League: David De Gea Wins Manchester United ‘Player Of The Year’ Award For A 4th Time Record

02/05/2018 03:13:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Flight of imagination: Chinese firm breaks record with...

0out of 5

Southwest Airlines makes another emergency landing

0out of 5

New footage reveals the moment Colorado officer slams a sorority girl, 22, to the floor

0out of 5

Trump threatens to step in and declassify DOJ files on FISA surveillance abuse, Clinton emails

0out of 5

Adorable mob of thirsty baby kangaroos swamp woman holding a milk bottle as she tries to feed them

0out of 5

Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Adrian Gore

0out of 5
Giovanni Ravazzotti

3out of 5
Anas Sefrioui

0out of 5
Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Football

BT Sport’s panel boasts 418 England caps between them for Liverpool semi-final coverage

by 02/05/2018 12:03:00
  • Gary Lineker takes a dig at BT Sports colleague Darren Fletcher on Instagram
  • Lineker pointed out the panel for the Liverpool game has 418 caps between them
  • Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Rio Ferdinand will analyse the second leg
  • Lineker is also joined by Steve McManaman for the Champions League semi-final

By Sam Mcevoy For Mailonline

Published: 12:03 EDT, 2 May 2018 | Updated: 12:03 EDT, 2 May 2018

As Liverpool gear up to take on Roma in their Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday, BT Sport has brought together some of England's best former players to analyse the match... and Darren Fletcher.

Former World Cup Golden Boot winner Gary Lineker will host the program as always and will be accompanied by the likes of Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Rio Ferdinand and Steve McManaman while Fletcher will be commentating the game live in Rome.

Lineker made the humorous dig at his colleague on Instagram as the six dined out before Wednesday's huge game at the Stadio Olimpico.

Gary Lineker (centre left) humorously takes a dig at colleague Darren Fletcher (back left) as the BT Sports panel dine out ahead of Liverpool's semi-final second leg with Roma
Gary Lineker (centre left) humorously takes a dig at colleague Darren Fletcher (back left) as the BT Sports panel dine out ahead of Liverpool's semi-final second leg with Roma

Gary Lineker (centre left) humorously takes a dig at colleague Darren Fletcher (back left) as the BT Sports panel dine out ahead of Liverpool's semi-final second leg with Roma

Frank Lampard (L), Rio Ferdinand (C-R) and Steven Gerrard (R) have 301 caps between them
Frank Lampard (L), Rio Ferdinand (C-R) and Steven Gerrard (R) have 301 caps between them

Frank Lampard (L), Rio Ferdinand (C-R) and Steven Gerrard (R) have 301 caps between them

BT SPORTS PANEL ENGLAND CAP TOTAL 

Gary Lineker: 80 caps

Steven Gerrard: 114 caps

Frank Lampard: 106 caps

Steve McManaman: 37 caps

Rio Ferdinand: 81 caps

Darren Fletcher: 0 caps

TOTAL: 418 caps 

Lineker, 57, playfully pointed out the prestige of players that had represented their country in the photo before saying that Fletcher should've taken the picture instead.

He said on his Instagram post: '418 England caps at the table. You should’ve taken the photo Fletch.'

The five former Three Lions stars will all be giving their thoughts on the game throughout the night, as Liverpool aim to reach the final for the first time in 11 years. 

Jurgen Klopp's side take a 5-2 lead to Rome and will be looking to keep their Serie A opponents out in a bid to secure their place in the final with Real Madrid. 

Eusebio Di Francesco's men will be looking to repeat their heroics against Barcelona as they look to overturn a three-goal deficit.

Along with his 80 caps, Lineker scored 48 goals for the Three Lions and won the Golden Boot at the 1986 World Cup
Along with his 80 caps, Lineker scored 48 goals for the Three Lions and won the Golden Boot at the 1986 World Cup
McManaman is the least capped England player out of the five panellists for BT Sport's coverage of Liverpool's semi-final with Roma
McManaman is the least capped England player out of the five panellists for BT Sport's coverage of Liverpool's semi-final with Roma

BT Sport host Lineker and Steve McManaman (R) also have 117 England caps between them

