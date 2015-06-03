BT Sport’s panel boasts 418 England caps between them for Liverpool semi-final coverage

BT Sport’s panel boasts 418 England caps between them for Liverpool semi-final coverageby Rohan Toure 02/05/2018 12:03:00 0 comments 1 Views
- Gary Lineker takes a dig at BT Sports colleague Darren Fletcher on Instagram
- Lineker pointed out the panel for the Liverpool game has 418 caps between them
- Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Rio Ferdinand will analyse the second leg
- Lineker is also joined by Steve McManaman for the Champions League semi-final
As Liverpool gear up to take on Roma in their Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday, BT Sport has brought together some of England's best former players to analyse the match... and Darren Fletcher.
Former World Cup Golden Boot winner Gary Lineker will host the program as always and will be accompanied by the likes of Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Rio Ferdinand and Steve McManaman while Fletcher will be commentating the game live in Rome.
Lineker made the humorous dig at his colleague on Instagram as the six dined out before Wednesday's huge game at the Stadio Olimpico.
Gary Lineker (centre left) humorously takes a dig at colleague Darren Fletcher (back left) as the BT Sports panel dine out ahead of Liverpool's semi-final second leg with Roma
Frank Lampard (L), Rio Ferdinand (C-R) and Steven Gerrard (R) have 301 caps between them
BT SPORTS PANEL ENGLAND CAP TOTAL
Gary Lineker: 80 caps
Steven Gerrard: 114 caps
Frank Lampard: 106 caps
Steve McManaman: 37 caps
Rio Ferdinand: 81 caps
Darren Fletcher: 0 caps
TOTAL: 418 caps
Lineker, 57, playfully pointed out the prestige of players that had represented their country in the photo before saying that Fletcher should've taken the picture instead.
He said on his Instagram post: '418 England caps at the table. You should’ve taken the photo Fletch.'
The five former Three Lions stars will all be giving their thoughts on the game throughout the night, as Liverpool aim to reach the final for the first time in 11 years.
Jurgen Klopp's side take a 5-2 lead to Rome and will be looking to keep their Serie A opponents out in a bid to secure their place in the final with Real Madrid.
Eusebio Di Francesco's men will be looking to repeat their heroics against Barcelona as they look to overturn a three-goal deficit.
BT Sport host Lineker and Steve McManaman (R) also have 117 England caps between them
