Iwobi Pleased To Win ‘Philanthropic Endeavour: Community Action’ Award From BOA

By Johnny Edward:

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi is pleased to have bagged a Community Action Award at the Best of African Awards (BOA).

The Best Of Africa Award celebrates the organisation or project which makes the greatest impact in the preceding year. It is also an event to honour and celebrate the philanthropic endeavours and achievements of African football players.

Iwobi who is expected to feature for Arsenal in Thursday’s UEFA Europa League second leg clash agains t Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano bagged the The Philanthropic Endeavour Community Action award.

“Great Night At The Best Of Africa Awards. Blessed To Have My Family & Friends There With Me,” Iwobi wrote beneath a pictures he posted on Instagram.

The award also had in attendance Yannick Bolasie, Christian Atsu, Wilfred Zaha, Sebastien Bassong and N’Golo Kante to mention a few.

The 21-year-old Nigeria international has played 35 games for Arsenal scoring just two goals.

