Odemwingie Backs Salah, Mane To Win Champions League With Liverpool

Former Nigeria forward, Osaze Peter Odemwingie, is keen to see the duo of Mohamed Salah and Saido Mane win the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool this season.

Egyptian forward, Salah and his Senegalese counterpart, Mane played a sterling roles as Liverpool edged AS Roma 5-2 in the first leg of the semi-final clash last week.

The Reds will look to book their passage into the final when they take on the Italian outfit at the Stade Olimpico on Wednesday (today).

“Mo Salah straight away comes to mind,” the former West Bromwich Albion player told Kingfut.com.

“Sadio Mane is there, hopefully they can win the Champions League. That will inspire them to do bigger things.

“It would give their teams a bit of confidence as well, that a boy like that is amongst us.”

If Jurgen Klopp’s men overcome AS Roma, they will face defending champions Real Madrid in the final in Kiev next month. Zinedine Zidane’s team edged out German champions Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate.

