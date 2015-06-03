Odemwingie Backs Salah, Mane To Win Champions League With Liverpool

Latest News

Latest News

BREAKING NEWS: CBN Headquarters Currently On Fire! (Video)

02/05/2018 03:03:00
Latest News

Facebook Announces Plan To Launch Dating Service

02/05/2018 03:08:00
Latest News

Premier League: David De Gea Wins Manchester United ‘Player Of The Year’ Award For A 4th Time Record

02/05/2018 03:13:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Flight of imagination: Chinese firm breaks record with...

0out of 5

Southwest Airlines makes another emergency landing

0out of 5

New footage reveals the moment Colorado officer slams a sorority girl, 22, to the floor

0out of 5

Trump threatens to step in and declassify DOJ files on FISA surveillance abuse, Clinton emails

0out of 5

Adorable mob of thirsty baby kangaroos swamp woman holding a milk bottle as she tries to feed them

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

0out of 5
Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

3out of 5
Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

0out of 5
Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Football

Odemwingie Backs Salah, Mane To Win Champions League With Liverpool

by 02/05/2018 09:13:00 0 comments 1 Views

Former Nigeria forward, Osaze Peter Odemwingie, is keen to see the duo of Mohamed Salah and Saido Mane win the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool this season.

Egyptian forward, Salah and his Senegalese counterpart, Mane played a sterling roles as Liverpool edged AS Roma 5-2 in the first leg of the semi-final clash last week.

The Reds will look to book their passage into the final when they take on the Italian outfit at the Stade Olimpico on Wednesday (today).

“Mo Salah straight away comes to mind,” the former West Bromwich Albion player told Kingfut.com.

liverpool-as roma-uefa champions league-champions league-completesportsnigeria.com-csn

“Sadio Mane is there, hopefully they can win the Champions League. That will inspire them to do bigger things.

“It would give their teams a bit of confidence as well, that a boy like that is amongst us.”

If Jurgen Klopp’s men overcome AS Roma, they will face defending champions Real Madrid in the final in Kiev next month. Zinedine Zidane’s team edged out German champions Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate.

Watch The Premier League Live!! with EXPRESSVPN the #1 Trusted Name in VPN

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Manchester City loanee Pablo Mari is proving his worth at NAC Breda

Liverpool beware: How Roma can pull off another stunning comeback after the Barcelona victory

James Rodriguez’s mum slams referee after Bayern Munich lose to Real Madrid

Liverpool train at Lazio after help from former midfielder Lucas Leiva

Manchester United 'leading race for Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic'

Liverpool must silence the Curva Sud to get past Roma and into the Champions League final

Liverpool fans could be kept inside Stadio Olimpico until 1am

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More