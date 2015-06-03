Go Round Coach Elechi Gets ‘Earn ‘7 Points From 3 Games Ultimatum’ Or Get Out

By Adeboye Amosu:

Go Round FC have handed a three-match ultimatum to their head coach, Ngozi Elechi, and his assistants to win at least seven points from their next three matches or get fired, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The management of the Omoku-based side issued the threat following the team’s recent poor run of form in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The club currently occupy 18th position in the NPFL table, having garnered just 20 points from 18 games.

Elechi’s side are without a win in their last six league games.

The head coach and his two assistants,Okey Eleozu and Abiye Iyalla have been challenged to turn the fortunes of the team around in the next three games or risk being sacked.

Elechi helped the Omoku based outfit secure promotion to the top flight last season from the Bet9ja Nigeria National League, but they have struggled to make an impact in their debut campaign.

General manager of the club, Soni Uboh who issued a statement on behalf of the club stated that the team must earn at least seven points from the next three games for the coaches to retain their job.

“The management is not pleased with the spate of poor results over the past couple of weeks and have had to take this action so that they shape up or ship out,” Uboh stated.

“The team’s priority is to remain in the division and with four home draws in just the first round and no win in the last six games, it means we would have an uphill task trying to stay up.”

Go Round will face MFM FC at home today in a rescheduled match 17 encounter at the Krisdera Hotel Stadium Omoku.

Their next two games will be against FC Ifeanyiubah in Nnewi and Wikki Tourists in Omoku.

Three coaches; John Obuh, Erasmus Onu and Duke Udi have lost their jobs in the NPFL this season.

Watch The Premier League Live!! with EXPRESSVPN the #1 Trusted Name in VPN