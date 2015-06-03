Roma denied penalty against Liverpool after Alexander-Arnold handball

By Matthew Smith For Mailonline

Published: 16:17 EDT, 2 May 2018 | Updated: 16:17 EDT, 2 May 2018

Roma were denied what appeared to be a clear penalty in the second half of their Champions League semi-final against Liverpool after Trent Alexander-Arnold handled a goalbound shot.

Alexander-Arnold's clearance bounced off Patrik Schick into the path of Stephan El Shaarawy in the 63rd minute at the Stadio Olimpico.

El Shaarawy's shot was blatantly deflected over by the raised hand of Alexander-Arnold however it was not spotted by any of the match officials.

Sportsmail columnist and former Champions League referee Graham Poll felt official Damir Skomina of Slovenia had missed a big call.

Speaking on BT Sport, Poll said: ‘Yes, it should have been a penalty and I think the referee hasn't seen it, luckily for Liverpool.

'Alexander-Arnold has definitely got his arms raised and it's a penalty. As we see here, it hits him and that's a penalty.’

It came after Roma were denied another seemingly clear spot kick earlier in the second half of the second leg in Italy.

Edin Dzeko got in behind the defence in the 49th minute before being wiped out by Reds keeper Loris Karius for what looked like a certain penalty.

However an offside call meant that no foul was given - and replays indicated the linesman's flag went up incorrectly.

Liverpool were leading 7-4 on aggregate at the time, with the score 2-2 on the night, Roma requiring three more goals to force extra time.