Roma 2-2 Liverpool LIVE score updates – Champions League semi-final
- Sadio Mane opened the scoring for Liverpool in the ninth minute in Rome
- Comical James Milner own goal restored parity on the night for the hosts
- Georginio Wijnaldum headed the Reds back in front during the first half
- Edin Dzeko equalised again for Roma seven minutes into the second half
- Roma starting XI: Alisson, Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov, Lorenzo Pellegrini (Under), De Rossi, Nainggolan, Schick, Dzeko, El Shaarawy
- Roma subs: Skorupski, Juan Jesus, Gonalons, Bruno Peres, Gerson, Antonucci
- Liverpool starting XI: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mane
- Liverpool subs: Mignolet, Clyne, Klavan, Moreno, Ings, Solanke, Woodburn
- UEFA Champions League semi-final kicks off from Stadio Olimpico at 7.45pm
By Dan Ripley for MailOnline
Published: 12:44 EDT, 2 May 2018 | Updated: 15:58 EDT, 2 May 2018
Liverpool are on the cusp of their first UEFA Champions League final in 11 years when they travel to Roma for the second leg of their last four-clash.
A 5-2 hammering of the Serie A outfit in the first leg makes Jurgen Klopp's team huge favourites to set up a clash with Real Madrid in Kiev, with the holders seeing off Bayern Munich in the other semi-final.
But the home side are yet to concede a goal at home in this season's competition and have already overturned a three-goal deficit as recently as the quarter-finals in the stunning victory over Barcelona. Follow all the action as it happens.
