David De Gea insists FA Cup glory is not enough for Manchester United's season to be a success

David De Gea believes Manchester United have no excuses for a below-par season, even if they win the FA Cup later this month.

United have trailed well behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race, and crashed out of the Champions League unexpectedly to Sevilla.

Jose Mourinho's side can still end the season with a trophy if they beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley on May 19.

But De Gea, who was voted the club's Player of the Year for the fourth time this week, admits that would still not be good enough.

United travel to Brighton on Friday night looking to secure runners-up spot behind City, and the Spain goalkeeper said: 'We want to win and seal second place as quickly as possible, but it is insufficient and we can't offer any excuses.

'We are here to try and win trophies. The fans and people at the club deserve better and that is what we have to do – fight to win big trophies.

'Obviously the FA Cup is very important, a nice trophy to win, and we are going all out to win that. But it is not quite enough. We are Manchester United and have to aim for bigger and better things, that has always got to be our focus.

'It has not been quite enough this season. Fair enough, we are battling to hang onto second place and hopefully we will fire until the final game to ensure that happens. But we have not managed to win our initial target which was to win the Premier League title.

'That is what we are all here for. That is what the players at the club want, and also to give a good account of ourselves in the Champions League, but we have also not managed to do that.

'Next season is a new season and we have to improve in a number of areas. We have to fight to be involved at the end of the season.

'It is not just Manchester City we will be challenging next season. Five or six teams fight for the Premier League. It is a case of hard work to be in there at the wire.'