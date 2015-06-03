NPFL: Pillars Pip Akwa United, Go Second; Plateau Can’t Beat Wikki

By Adeboye Amosu:

Kano Pillars moved to the second position in the Nigeria Professional Football League after beating Akwa United 1-0 in their rescheduled matchday 15 fixture at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Wednesday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Veteran midfielder Rabiu Ali scored the winning goal from the spot in the 38th minute.

The penalty was awarded after Akwa United’s right-back Etim Matthew tripped Nzube Anaezemba inside the box.

The four-time champions are now three points behind leaders Lobi Stars in the table.

Champions Plateau United were held to a 1-1 draw by Wikki Tourists at the New Jos Stadium.

Emmanuel Odafe gave the hosts the lead in the 25th minute after her was set up King Osanga.

Abubakar Umar levelled scores for Wikki Tourists from a counter-attack in the 58th minute after Osanga lost the ball in midfield.

Kennedy Boboye’s men remain in the fourth position with 29 points, while Wikki moved a step from 17th to 16th on the log

In another rescheduled match day 15 encounter, Go Round FC ended their six-game winless streak with a 1-0 win against MFM.

Chris Kpeke headed home the winner from Ebuka Akondu’s corner five minutes after the break.

The Omoku club rose from 18th to 14th following the win, while MFM remain in the 11th position in the table.

